Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific market covering all important parameters.

GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, Ã¢â¬ÅType 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2020 Increasing Uptake of Novel Drug Classes to Drive Market GrowthÃ¢â¬, which provides insights into type 2 diabetes in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets of China, India, Japan and Australia. The report estimates the market size for 2013 and provides a forecast until 2020, and covers disease epidemiology, treatment algorithms, and treatment use patterns. It also provides in-depth analysis of the pipeline molecules, clinical trial failure rates, and recent deals. The report has been built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis carried out by GBI ResearchÃ¢â¬â¢s team of industry experts.

In 2013, the value of the type 2 diabetes therapeutics market in APAC countries was an estimated $6.5 billion, and it is forecast to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% between 2013 and 2020 to $10.5 billion. This strong growth is due to the anticipated approval of products in relatively novel treatment classes, such as Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists, Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors, and Sodium Glucose Transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors, as well as the growth of the prevalence population in the APAC region, particularly in India and China.

Scope

The report analyzes the treatment use patterns, market characterization, pipeline analysis and key licensing and co-development deals of the type 2 diabetes in the APAC markets of China, India, Japan, and Australia.It includes

A brief introduction to type 2 diabetes, including its pathophysiology, etiology, diagnosis and treatment algorithms

In-depth analysis of currently marketed drugs for type 2 diabetes, including analysis of their safety, efficacy, treatment patterns, and strengths and weaknesses, as well as a heat map comparing them in terms of safety and efficacy

A comprehensive review of the pipeline for type 2 diabetes, including individual analysis of a number of late-stage pipeline drugs that are likely to enter the market during the forecast period; the pipeline is analyzed by Phase distribution, molecule type, program type, mechanism of action and molecular target

Additional in-depth analysis of pipeline drug clinical trials by Phase, trial size, trial duration and program failure rate for each molecule type

Multi-scenario market forecast data to 2020, taking into account how the market might be affected by the introduction of new drugs, the expiry of key patents on current drugs, and the changes in disease epidemiology across the key developed markets

Discussion of the drivers of and barriers to market growth

In-depth analysis of all licensing and co-development deals that have occurred in the type 2 diabetes market since 2006

