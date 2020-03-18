Global Semiconductor Memory IP Market Overview

The Global Semiconductor Memory IP Market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. With the semiconductor industry growing at a rapid rate, with semiconductors becoming an important aspect of all modern technology. The innovations and advancements in this field are directly impacting all the downstream technologies, hence driving the market.

– With the increasing demand to integrate maximum functionalities on a SOC has resulted in an increase in the number of semiconductor IPs. To reduce designing complexities, many firms across the globe are outsourcing the designing aspects to third-party semiconductor IP companies thereby increasing the demand for semiconductor memory IP.

– Also, semiconductor memory IP is witnessing direct impact from the growing demand of high-performance memory systems across all the end-user verticals. With the increasing complexity of semiconductors and growing demand for intense memory operations are resulting in a demand for faster and efficient memory solutions in the market.

– With the end-user companies focusing mostly on the core product development, the dependence on IP solution providers is growing, thus, driving huge investments into the market.

Scope of the Global Semiconductor Memory IP Market Report

Semiconductor memory is a digital electronic storage device where data is stored, they are often used as computer memory, implemented with semiconductor electronic devices on an integrated circuit (IC).

Key Market Trends

Consumer Electronics Segment to Witness High Growth

– The consumer electronics market with so many technological advancements constantly demands higher power dissipation, faster speeds, and higher pin counts, along with smaller footprints and lower profiles in devices.

– Also, the miniaturization and integration of semiconductors in devices have given rise to smaller, lighter, and more portable devices, like tablets, smartphones, and the emerging IoT devices.

– Consumer electronic products are becoming smarter, lighter, and more energy-efficient than their predecessors, Moreover, with increasing level of technology, consumers are now inclining towards more reliable gadgets that could withstand minor mishaps that take place in day to day activities.

– Moreover, smartphone and tablet sales have increased in comparison to other devices. Also, the high demand for smart power saving and efficient household equipment drives consumer electronics manufacturers to deliver high-quality products, thereby driving the semiconductor memory IP market.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Owing to the presence of numerous major electronics manufacturers in this region, where technological advancements and millions of semiconductor devices are being produced, the semiconductor memory IP market is booming in the Asia-Pacific region.

– This region is witnessing Increased adoption of smart consumer electronics, rapid growth in internet users and increased use of connected devices, which are the major factors increasing the adoption of semiconductor memory IP. Also, other factors such as high production of electronic devices and the introduction of favorable government policies are also driving the growth of the market in this region.

– The major players in this region are increasing their focus on the development of electronic components that supports the increasing demand for devices with heavy computing applications, which is expected to boost the growth of the semiconductor memory IP market in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The semiconductor memory IP market is highly competitive with the presence of many small and large players in the market operating in the domestic as well as in the international market. The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the key players adopting strategies like product innovation and mergers and acquisitions. Some of the major players in the market are ARM Limited, Cadence Design Systems, Synopsys, Inc. among others.

– March 2018 – Synopsys acquired Silicon and Beyond Private Limited, a leading provider of high-speed SerDes technology, used in data-intensive applications, such as machine learning, cloud computing, and networking. This acquisition demonstrates Synopsys’ continued focus on addressing the need for greater amounts of reliable data transfer between chips, backplane, and extended range optical interconnects.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Complex Chip Design and Multicore Technologies

4.3.2 Increasing Investments in the Semiconductor Industry

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Costs of Systems

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Volatile Memory

5.1.2 Non-volatile Memory

5.1.3 Other Products

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Consumer Electronics

5.2.2 Industrial

5.2.3 Automotive

5.2.4 Networking

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ARM Holdings

6.1.2 Rambus Inc.

6.1.3 Cadence Design Systems

6.1.4 Synopsys Inc.

6.1.5 Mentor Graphics Corporation

6.1.6 eSilicon Corporation

6.1.7 Dolphin Integration

6.1.8 Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

6.1.9 eMemory Technology Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

