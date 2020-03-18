According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global interactive whiteboard (IWB) market size reached US$ 3.8 Billion in 2019. An interactive whiteboard (IWB) refers to a touch-sensitive display panel with a high-resolution display and easy remote image sharing. It is a combination of a computer and digital projector that functions as a smart board to be used across educational institutions and formal academic settings. It is usually equipped with a simplistic interface with the gesture recognition feature and input software that can be used with the help of a stylus or fingers. Comprising of a variety of tools for writing, doodling, scribbling or illustrating purposes, the display is used for showcasing visuals, graphics and animations while boosting productivity, facilitating flexible working and supporting innovative collaboration.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/interactive-whiteboard-market

Global Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing digitization in the education sector. Numerous educational institutes across the globe are now adopting e-learning solutions. This has contributed to a significant increase in the emergence of virtual classrooms, owing to the engaging, adaptive, and user-friendly learning experience provided by these solutions, which is facilitating the uptake of IWB. This has not aided only specially abled students to perform better in the classroom but also offered numerous innovative facilities to the teacher, including drag-and-drop objects and resource library, which enhances the overall teaching experience. In line with this, rapid urbanization and inflating per capita income levels have resulted in an increasing demand for gamification in the education sector. Moreover, IWB is continually replacing the traditional instructor-based training programs in the corporate sector as it is widely associated with reducing training costs and time. Governments of numerous developing economies are undertaking favorable initiatives to digitize the educational infrastructure, which is further creating a positive outlook for the market. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 5 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.1% during 2020-2025.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/interactive-whiteboard-market/requestsample

Market Summary:

On the basis of the technology, the market has been divided into infrared, resistive, capacitive, electromagnetic and others.

Based on the type, the market has been bifurcated into fixed and portable.

On the basis of the projection technique, the market has been categorized into the front and rear projection.

Based on the screen size, the market has been segmented into IWBs with a screen size up to 69”, IWBs with a screen size ranging from 70”-90” and IWBs with a screen size above 90”.

On the basis of the end use sector, the market has been classified into education, corporate, government and others.

On the geographical front, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these players include Hitachi, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, LG Display Co., Ltd., Foxconn Electronics Inc., NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., NEC Display Solutions, Ricoh Company, Ltd., Returnstar Interactive Technology Group Co., Boxlight, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Ludia.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group