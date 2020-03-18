Intelligent Pigging Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020 – 2025
This report examines the global market for smart pig services, analyzes and examines the development status and forecast for smart pig services in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in the world market, such as:
Dacon
PT. Sentra Inti Nusa Energi
NDTS inspection services
Intertek Group Plc
Contract
resources A.Hak Industrial Services BV
baker Hughes
Ajaks SA
Romstar Group
Swiss approval International
Quest Integrity Group
PSI Pipeline Services International border pipeline
services
Market segment by region / country. This report covers the
United States
EU
Japan Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL)
Ultrasound Test (UT)
Market segment by application, Intelligent Pigging Services can be divided into
Oil
Industry, Gas Industry
Other
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Industry
overview of intelligent pig services 1.1 Market overview of intelligent pig services
1.1.1 Product scope for intelligent pig services
1.1.2 Market status and outlook
1.2 Global market size and analysis for intelligent pig services by region (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2 .3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Market for intelligent pig services by type
1.3.1 Magnetic flux leakage (MFL)
1.3.2 Ultrasonic testing (UT)
1.4 Intelligent pig services market by end user / application
1.4.1 Oil industry
1.4. 2 Gas industry
1.4.3 Others
Chapter 2: Global competition analysis for intelligent pig services by players
2.1 Market size (value) for intelligent pig services by players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive status and trend
2.2.1 Market concentration rate
2.2.2 Product / service
differences 2.2.3 New market participants
2.2.4 The technology trends in the future
Chapter 3: Company profiles (top player)
3.1 Dacon
3.1.1 Company
profile 3.1.2 Main business / business
overview 3.1.3 Products, services and solutions
3.1.4 Turnover with intelligent pig services (in million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1. 5 Latest developments
3.2 PT. Sentra Inti Nusa Energi
3.2.1 Company
Profile 3.2.2 Main Business / Business
Overview 3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Turnover with Intelligent Pigging Services (in USD millions) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Latest Developments 3.3 NDTS Inspection Services
Continuation….
