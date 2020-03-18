LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Indium market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Indium Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Indium market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global Indium market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Indium market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Indium market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Indium market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Indium Market Research Report: Korea Zinc, Dowa, Asahi Holdings, Teck, Umicore, Nyrstar, YoungPoong, PPM Pure Metals GmbH, Doe Run, China Germanium, Guangxi Debang, Zhuzhou Smelter Group, Huludao Zinc Industry, China Tin Group, GreenNovo, Yuguang Gold and Lead, Zhuzhou Keneng

Global Indium Market Segmentation by Product: Primary IndiumSecondary Indium

Global Indium Market Segmentation by Application: ITOSemiconductorSolder and Alloys

Each segment of the global Indium market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Indium market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Indium market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Indium market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Indium market?

• What will be the size of the global Indium market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Indium market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Indium market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Indium market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Indium market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Indium market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

Global Indium Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Indium Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Indium Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Primary Indium

1.4.3 Secondary Indium

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Indium Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 ITO

1.5.3 Semiconductor

1.5.4 Solder and Alloys

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Indium Production

2.1.1 Global Indium Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Indium Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Indium Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Indium Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Indium Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Indium Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Indium Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Indium Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Indium Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Indium Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Indium Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Indium Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Indium Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Indium Production by Regions

4.1 Global Indium Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Indium Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Indium Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Indium Production

4.2.2 United States Indium Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Indium Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Indium Production

4.3.2 Europe Indium Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Indium Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Indium Production

4.4.2 China Indium Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Indium Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Indium Production

4.5.2 Japan Indium Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Indium Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Indium Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Indium Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Indium Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Indium Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Indium Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Indium Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Indium Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Indium Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Indium Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Indium Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Indium Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Indium Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Indium Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Indium Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Indium Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Indium Revenue by Type

6.3 Indium Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Indium Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Indium Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Indium Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Korea Zinc

8.1.1 Korea Zinc Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Indium

8.1.4 Indium Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Dowa

8.2.1 Dowa Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Indium

8.2.4 Indium Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Asahi Holdings

8.3.1 Asahi Holdings Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Indium

8.3.4 Indium Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Teck

8.4.1 Teck Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Indium

8.4.4 Indium Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Umicore

8.5.1 Umicore Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Indium

8.5.4 Indium Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Nyrstar

8.6.1 Nyrstar Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Indium

8.6.4 Indium Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 YoungPoong

8.7.1 YoungPoong Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Indium

8.7.4 Indium Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 PPM Pure Metals GmbH

8.8.1 PPM Pure Metals GmbH Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Indium

8.8.4 Indium Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Doe Run

8.9.1 Doe Run Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Indium

8.9.4 Indium Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 China Germanium

8.10.1 China Germanium Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Indium

8.10.4 Indium Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Guangxi Debang

8.12 Zhuzhou Smelter Group

8.13 Huludao Zinc Industry

8.14 China Tin Group

8.15 GreenNovo

8.16 Yuguang Gold and Lead

8.17 Zhuzhou Keneng

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Indium Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Indium Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Indium Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Indium Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Indium Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Indium Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Indium Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Indium Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Indium Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Indium Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Indium Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Indium Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Indium Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Indium Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Indium Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Indium Upstream Market

11.1.1 Indium Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Indium Raw Material

11.1.3 Indium Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Indium Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Indium Distributors

11.5 Indium Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

