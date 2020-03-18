According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The global hyperspectral imaging systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2020-2025. Hyperspectral imaging is a technique that is utilized for analyzing and differentiating spectrally distinctive materials. Hyperspectral imaging systems rely on reflections, electromagnetic radiations and emissions from an object to characterize it. They generate spectral-based images in colors like red, green and blue and provide information in the three-dimensional (3D) format. At present, there is a rise in the demand for hyperspectral imaging systems for analyzing data in life sciences and medical diagnostics, biophysics, industrial monitoring and remote sensing.

Hyperspectral imaging systems are widely used in the healthcare sector for diagnosing and treating different diseases by analyzing the physiology of the tissues and cells in the body. It is also utilized in detecting the presence of cancerous cells and analyzing the progression of other chronic diseases. Besides this, governments of several countries are increasing their spending on the healthcare sector, which in turn is driving the market growth. Furthermore, key players are introducing improved sensor design, high spectral and spatial resolution, and compact and lightweight devices, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

1. Cameras

2. Accessories

Breakup by Application:

1. Military Surveillance

2. Remote Sensing

3. Life Sciences & Medical Diagnostics

4. Machine Vision & Optical Sorting

5. Others

Breakup by Technology:

1. Pushbroom

2. Snapshot

3. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market. Some of the major players in the market are Applied Spectral Imaging, BaySpec, ChemImage Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Cubert GmbH, Headwall Photonics, Norsk Elektro Optikk AS, Resonon, Specim, Surface Optics Corporation and Telops.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

