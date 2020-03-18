Heat Exchanger Market Size, Share, Application, Cost Module and Forecast to 2020-25
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Heat Exchanger Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global heat exchanger market size reaches strong growth in 2019. A heat exchanger is a device, which is used for transferring heat from one medium to another. It is extensively utilized in aquarium exhibits for preventing thermoregulatory stress and maintaining temperature. Other than this, it is also employed in the energy, petrochemical, automobile and aerospace industries across the globe. Nowadays, heat exchangers are available in a wide range of varieties, depending on the rate of heat transfer required.
The increasing utilization of energy on account of rapid urbanization, growing population and boosting sales of consumer electronics represents one of the major factors driving the global heat exchanger market growth. Moreover, as they aid in increasing the fuel efficiency of an aircraft, heat exchangers are extensively employed in the aerospace industry. Furthermore, they are also utilized in chemical processing, natural gas processing, sewage treatment and petroleum refineries, which is anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to expand at a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.
Market Breakup by Material:
- Carbon Steel
- Stainless Steel
- Nickel
- Others
Market Breakup by Type:
- Shell & Tube
- Plate & Frame
- Air Cooled
- Others
Market Breakup by Application:
- Chemical
- Petrochemical and Oil & Gas
- HVAC and Refrigeration
- Food & Beverage
- Power Generation
- Paper & Pulp
- Others
