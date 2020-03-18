Global WiFi Wireless Speakers Market 2020, Product, Strong Growth, Rising Demand, Technology, Industry End User & Top Prominent Players till 2024
Wireless speakers are loudspeakers which receive audio signals using radio frequency (RF) waves rather than over audio cables. The two most popular RF frequencies that support audio transmission to wireless loudspeakers include a variation of WiFi IEEE 802.11 while others depends on Bluetooth to transmit audio data to the receiving speaker.
WiFi is almost as ubiquitous as Bluetooth, but not quite. WiFi is sometimes referred to by its technical label, IEEE 802.11. Most smartphones, tablets and laptops have WiFi onboard. WiFi has a greater range than Bluetooth – perhaps as much as 120 feet indoors, but the actual range may be less. With some planning, WiFi can cover an entire house.
One way to assure maximum coverage is to locate the WiFi router in the center of a house, or where its coverage is most useful. For example, if you want to use wireless speakers mainly in a bedroom and on a patio, place the router central to those locations. If needed, a WiFi bridge can be added to further extend the range. Although a “line of sight” is not needed, walls and partitions will decrease the range. As with Bluetooth, there are differences in WiFi hardware. Some chips can provide more range than others, and are less sensitive to interference. However, WiFi signals can experience interference from devices such as microwave ovens. As with Bluetooth, WiFi has evolved. Version “n” is currently the fastest and has the greatest range, but all types of WiFi can convey audio signals.
Importantly, audio signals can be conveyed via WiFi using a lossless codec; with this method, there is absolutely no loss of audio fidelity as the data signal travels across the WiFi network. The digital bits at the receiver are identical to the bits at the source. One downside is that different wireless systems, while they may all use WiFi, use incompatible data formatting. So, the systems are incompatible; for example, Apple and Android run into this problem. We’ll discuss this in a later installment.
Setting up a WiFi based system can sometimes be tricky. For example, you might need to enter a security password. Some WiFi routers have a WPS (WiFi Protected Setup) feature; this allows secure connection without needing a password. One of the most important considerations when buying a WiFi-based wireless system is to make sure that setup and operation is clearly defined.
The choice of Bluetooth or WiFi is clear. Bluetooth is a universal standard and easy to use. But, its range is quite limited and sound quality is restricted. WiFi systems have a wider range and can offer excellent fidelity. But, different systems that use WiFi are incompatible, and setup may be difficult.
The growth of the market for WiFi Wireless Speakers can be attributed to the continuous technological innovations in home audio devices and growing consumer demand for high-performance home theater experience owing to increased disposable income. In addition, developments in Wi-Fi speakers, and dedicated speaker docks are expected to increase consumer spending on audio equipment to enhance audio quality. Suppliers and manufacturers of such equipment are increasingly focusing on expanding in the market by making these systems user friendly and visually less intrusive. Also, there is an increasing demand for portable audio equipment, which has the ability to stream high-quality audio content from the Internet. Therefore, the advancements in digital technology, with changing media options from conventional to modern system, are contributing to the growth of the market for WiFi Wireless Speakers.
The North America to hold the largest share of the WiFi Wireless Speakers market in 2017
The WiFi Wireless Speakers market in the North America is likely to be driven by the increase in sale and installation of home entertainment devices. The growing population of music listeners, increasing digital music sales, and popularity of the audio & video entertainment segment are expected to influence the regional market positively over the next decade. The US is at the forefront of installing and buying the upcoming technologies such as home entertainment systems.
Furthermore, a multitude of consumers are drawn to portable devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity since these devices enable users to stream content wirelessly.
According to this study, over the next five years the WiFi Wireless Speakers market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in WiFi Wireless Speakers business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of WiFi Wireless Speakers market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the WiFi Wireless Speakers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Portable
Stationary
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Home Application
Commercial
Automotive
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Sonos
Bose
Amazon
Samsung
Sony
Denon
Edifier
JBL
YAMAHA
Terratec
Pioneer
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global WiFi Wireless Speakers market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of WiFi Wireless Speakers market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global WiFi Wireless Speakers players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the WiFi Wireless Speakers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of WiFi Wireless Speakers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
