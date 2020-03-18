Wireless speakers are loudspeakers which receive audio signals using radio frequency (RF) waves rather than over audio cables. The two most popular RF frequencies that support audio transmission to wireless loudspeakers include a variation of WiFi IEEE 802.11 while others depends on Bluetooth to transmit audio data to the receiving speaker.

WiFi is almost as ubiquitous as Bluetooth, but not quite. WiFi is sometimes referred to by its technical label, IEEE 802.11. Most smartphones, tablets and laptops have WiFi onboard. WiFi has a greater range than Bluetooth – perhaps as much as 120 feet indoors, but the actual range may be less. With some planning, WiFi can cover an entire house.

One way to assure maximum coverage is to locate the WiFi router in the center of a house, or where its coverage is most useful. For example, if you want to use wireless speakers mainly in a bedroom and on a patio, place the router central to those locations. If needed, a WiFi bridge can be added to further extend the range. Although a “line of sight” is not needed, walls and partitions will decrease the range. As with Bluetooth, there are differences in WiFi hardware. Some chips can provide more range than others, and are less sensitive to interference. However, WiFi signals can experience interference from devices such as microwave ovens. As with Bluetooth, WiFi has evolved. Version “n” is currently the fastest and has the greatest range, but all types of WiFi can convey audio signals.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2792887

Importantly, audio signals can be conveyed via WiFi using a lossless codec; with this method, there is absolutely no loss of audio fidelity as the data signal travels across the WiFi network. The digital bits at the receiver are identical to the bits at the source. One downside is that different wireless systems, while they may all use WiFi, use incompatible data formatting. So, the systems are incompatible; for example, Apple and Android run into this problem. We’ll discuss this in a later installment.

Setting up a WiFi based system can sometimes be tricky. For example, you might need to enter a security password. Some WiFi routers have a WPS (WiFi Protected Setup) feature; this allows secure connection without needing a password. One of the most important considerations when buying a WiFi-based wireless system is to make sure that setup and operation is clearly defined.

The choice of Bluetooth or WiFi is clear. Bluetooth is a universal standard and easy to use. But, its range is quite limited and sound quality is restricted. WiFi systems have a wider range and can offer excellent fidelity. But, different systems that use WiFi are incompatible, and setup may be difficult.

The growth of the market for WiFi Wireless Speakers can be attributed to the continuous technological innovations in home audio devices and growing consumer demand for high-performance home theater experience owing to increased disposable income. In addition, developments in Wi-Fi speakers, and dedicated speaker docks are expected to increase consumer spending on audio equipment to enhance audio quality. Suppliers and manufacturers of such equipment are increasingly focusing on expanding in the market by making these systems user friendly and visually less intrusive. Also, there is an increasing demand for portable audio equipment, which has the ability to stream high-quality audio content from the Internet. Therefore, the advancements in digital technology, with changing media options from conventional to modern system, are contributing to the growth of the market for WiFi Wireless Speakers.

The North America to hold the largest share of the WiFi Wireless Speakers market in 2017

The WiFi Wireless Speakers market in the North America is likely to be driven by the increase in sale and installation of home entertainment devices. The growing population of music listeners, increasing digital music sales, and popularity of the audio & video entertainment segment are expected to influence the regional market positively over the next decade. The US is at the forefront of installing and buying the upcoming technologies such as home entertainment systems.

Furthermore, a multitude of consumers are drawn to portable devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity since these devices enable users to stream content wirelessly.

According to this study, over the next five years the WiFi Wireless Speakers market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in WiFi Wireless Speakers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of WiFi Wireless Speakers market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the WiFi Wireless Speakers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Portable

Stationary

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Home Application

Commercial

Automotive

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sonos

Bose

Amazon

Samsung

Sony

Denon

Edifier

JBL

YAMAHA

Terratec

Pioneer

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global WiFi Wireless Speakers market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of WiFi Wireless Speakers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global WiFi Wireless Speakers players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the WiFi Wireless Speakers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of WiFi Wireless Speakers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-wifi-wireless-speakers-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 WiFi Wireless Speakers Segment by Type

2.2.1 Portable

2.2.2 Stationary

2.3 WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 WiFi Wireless Speakers Segment by Application

2.4.1 Home Application

2.4.2 Commercial

2.4.3 Automotive

2.4.4 Others

2.5 WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global WiFi Wireless Speakers by Players

3.1 Global WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global WiFi Wireless Speakers Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 WiFi Wireless Speakers by Regions

4.1 WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe WiFi Wireless Speakers by Countries

7.2 Europe WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa WiFi Wireless Speakers by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Forecast

10.1 Global WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global WiFi Wireless Speakers Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global WiFi Wireless Speakers Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global WiFi Wireless Speakers Forecast by Type

10.8 Global WiFi Wireless Speakers Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Sonos

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 WiFi Wireless Speakers Product Offered

11.1.3 Sonos WiFi Wireless Speakers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Sonos News

11.2 Bose

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 WiFi Wireless Speakers Product Offered

11.2.3 Bose WiFi Wireless Speakers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Bose News

11.3 Amazon

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 WiFi Wireless Speakers Product Offered

11.3.3 Amazon WiFi Wireless Speakers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Amazon News

11.4 Samsung

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 WiFi Wireless Speakers Product Offered

11.4.3 Samsung WiFi Wireless Speakers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Samsung News

11.5 Sony

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 WiFi Wireless Speakers Product Offered

11.5.3 Sony WiFi Wireless Speakers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Sony News

11.6 Denon

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 WiFi Wireless Speakers Product Offered

11.6.3 Denon WiFi Wireless Speakers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Denon News

11.7 Edifier

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 WiFi Wireless Speakers Product Offered

11.7.3 Edifier WiFi Wireless Speakers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Edifier News

11.8 JBL

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 WiFi Wireless Speakers Product Offered

11.8.3 JBL WiFi Wireless Speakers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 JBL News

11.9 YAMAHA

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 WiFi Wireless Speakers Product Offered

11.9.3 YAMAHA WiFi Wireless Speakers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 YAMAHA News

11.10 Terratec

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 WiFi Wireless Speakers Product Offered

11.10.3 Terratec WiFi Wireless Speakers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Terratec News

11.11 Pioneer

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2792887

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155