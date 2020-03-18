“New Report on “Global Web Filtering Market” added to orbisresearch.com store – This report studies all the characteristic of the present and forthcoming industry growth information which is climacteric for all new participants well as the leading market participant.”

A Web filter, which is commonly referred to as “content control software”, is a piece of software designed to restrict what websites a user can visit on his or her computer.

The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and services among enterprises would provide significant growth opportunities to web filtering solution vendors.

In 2018, the Global Web Filtering Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Top Companies;

Cisco, Symantec, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Trend Micro, Forcepoint, Sophos, Barracuda Networks, Zscaler, Trustwave, Iboss, Webroot, Interoute, Titan HQ, Virtela, Netskope, Censornet, Clearswift, Wavecrest Computing, Cyren, GFI Software, Untangle, Contentkeeper Technologies, Kaspersky Lab

This report focuses on the global Web Filtering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Web Filtering development in United States, Europe and China.

Request a PDF Sample copy of Web Filtering industry report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2456146

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Domain Name System (DNS) Filtering

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) Filtering

Keyword Filtering

File Type Filtering

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Education

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Web Filtering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Web Filtering development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2456146

Some Points From Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Web Filtering Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Domain Name System (DNS) Filtering

1.4.3 Uniform Resource Locator (URL) Filtering

1.4.4 Keyword Filtering

1.4.5 File Type Filtering

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Web Filtering Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Government

1.5.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

1.5.4 Manufacturing

1.5.5 IT and Telecom

1.5.6 Education

1.5.7 Healthcare

1.5.8 Retail

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Web Filtering Market Size

2.2 Web Filtering Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Web Filtering Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Web Filtering Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Web Filtering Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Web Filtering Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Web Filtering Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Web Filtering Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Web Filtering Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Web Filtering Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Web Filtering Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Web Filtering Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Web Filtering Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Web Filtering Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Web Filtering Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Web Filtering Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Web Filtering Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Web Filtering Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Web Filtering Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Web Filtering Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Web Filtering Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Web Filtering Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Web Filtering Key Players in China

7.3 China Web Filtering Market Size by Type

7.4 China Web Filtering Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Web Filtering Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Web Filtering Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Web Filtering Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Web Filtering Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Web Filtering Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Web Filtering Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Web Filtering Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Web Filtering Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Web Filtering Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Web Filtering Key Players in India

10.3 India Web Filtering Market Size by Type

10.4 India Web Filtering Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Web Filtering Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Web Filtering Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Web Filtering Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Web Filtering Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco

12.1.1 Cisco Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Web Filtering Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.2 Symantec

12.2.1 Symantec Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Web Filtering Introduction

12.2.4 Symantec Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Symantec Recent Development

12.3 McAfee

12.3.1 McAfee Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Web Filtering Introduction

12.3.4 McAfee Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 McAfee Recent Development

12.4 Palo Alto Networks

12.4.1 Palo Alto Networks Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Web Filtering Introduction

12.4.4 Palo Alto Networks Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Palo Alto Networks Recent Development

12.5 Fortinet

12.5.1 Fortinet Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Web Filtering Introduction

12.5.4 Fortinet Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Fortinet Recent Development

12.6 Trend Micro

12.6.1 Trend Micro Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Web Filtering Introduction

12.6.4 Trend Micro Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Trend Micro Recent Development

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Email ID: [email protected]