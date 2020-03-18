Global Web Filtering Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Competitive Strategies, Top Players, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2025
A Web filter, which is commonly referred to as “content control software”, is a piece of software designed to restrict what websites a user can visit on his or her computer.
The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and services among enterprises would provide significant growth opportunities to web filtering solution vendors.
In 2018, the Global Web Filtering Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Top Companies;
Cisco, Symantec, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Trend Micro, Forcepoint, Sophos, Barracuda Networks, Zscaler, Trustwave, Iboss, Webroot, Interoute, Titan HQ, Virtela, Netskope, Censornet, Clearswift, Wavecrest Computing, Cyren, GFI Software, Untangle, Contentkeeper Technologies, Kaspersky Lab
This report focuses on the global Web Filtering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Domain Name System (DNS) Filtering
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) Filtering
Keyword Filtering
File Type Filtering
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Manufacturing
IT and Telecom
Education
Healthcare
Retail
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Web Filtering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Web Filtering development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
