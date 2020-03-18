Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2024
According to this study, over the next five years the Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market will register a 8.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 21700 million by 2024, from US$ 13500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) business, shared in Chapter 3.
As for the global Vacation Ownership industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated in USA. The top three manufacturers have 44.57% revenue market share in 2017. Wyndham, which has 17.40% market share in 2017, is the leader in the Vacation Ownership industry. The manufacturers following Wyndham are Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Hilton Grand Vacations, which respectively has 14.48% and 12.69% market share globally.
The competition among hotel and resort timeshare operators for sales of VOIs based principally on location, quality of accommodations, price, service levels and amenities, financing terms, quality of service, terms of property use, reservation systems and flexibility for VOI owners to exchange into time at other timeshare properties or other travel rewards. So, the main players compete based on brand name recognition and reputation international. Plus, consumer demand for products and services provided by the timeshare industry is closely linked to the performance of the general economy and is sensitive to business and personal discretionary spending levels.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Timeshares
Vacation/Travel Clubs
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Private
Group
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Wyndham
Marriott Vacations Worldwide
Hilton Grand Vacations
Hyatt
Diamond Resorts
Bluegreen Vacations
Disney Vacation Club
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Segment by Type
2.2.1 Timeshares
2.2.2 Vacation/Travel Clubs
2.2.3 Fractionals
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Segment by Application
2.4.1 Private
2.4.2 Group
2.5 Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) by Players
3.1 Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) by Regions
4.1 Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) by Countries
7.2 Europe Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Forecast
10.1 Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Wyndham
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Product Offered
11.1.3 Wyndham Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Wyndham News
11.2 Marriott Vacations Worldwide
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Product Offered
11.2.3 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Marriott Vacations Worldwide News
11.3 Hilton Grand Vacations
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Product Offered
11.3.3 Hilton Grand Vacations Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Hilton Grand Vacations News
11.4 Hyatt
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Product Offered
11.4.3 Hyatt Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Hyatt News
11.5 Diamond Resorts
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Product Offered
11.5.3 Diamond Resorts Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Diamond Resorts News
11.6 Bluegreen Vacations
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Product Offered
11.6.3 Bluegreen Vacations Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Bluegreen Vacations News
11.7 Disney Vacation Club
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Product Offered
11.7.3 Disney Vacation Club Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Disney Vacation Club News
…
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
