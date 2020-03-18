This report studies the Tax Software market. Tax software is defined as a type of computer software designed to help individuals or companies prepare for and file income, corporate and similar tax returns.

North America ranks the top in terms of Market size of Tax Software worldwide, it consists of 62.75% of the global market in 2016. Europe comes the second, with 14.17% of the global market. Japan occupies 4.05% of the global Tax Software market in the same year. All the other regions combined occupies 12.35% of the global Tax Software market.

H&R Block ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Tax Software, occupies 31.06% of the global market share in 2016; While, Intuit Inc., with a market share of 22.13%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of only 10.15% of the global market in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Tax Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Tax Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Tax Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Tax Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Small Business and Individuals

Midsize Enterprise

Large Enterprise

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Avalara

Vertex, Inc.

SOVOS

H&R Block

EGov Systems

Intuit Inc.

Xero

Thomson Reuters

Exactor

Wolters Kluwer

FedTax

Drake Software

BLUCORA

LumaTax

LegalRaasta.com

Service Objects

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Tax Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Tax Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Tax Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Tax Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Tax Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Tax Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Tax Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Tax Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Tax Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud Based

2.2.2 On-Premises

2.3 Tax Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Tax Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Tax Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Tax Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Small Business and Individuals

2.4.2 Midsize Enterprise

2.4.3 Large Enterprise

2.5 Tax Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Tax Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Tax Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Tax Software by Players

3.1 Global Tax Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Tax Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Tax Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Tax Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Tax Software by Regions

4.1 Tax Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Tax Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Tax Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Tax Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Tax Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Tax Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Tax Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Tax Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Tax Software Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Tax Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Tax Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Tax Software by Countries

7.2 Europe Tax Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Tax Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Tax Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Tax Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Tax Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Tax Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global Tax Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Tax Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Tax Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Tax Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Tax Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Avalara

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Tax Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Avalara Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Avalara News

11.2 Vertex, Inc.

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Tax Software Product Offered

11.2.3 Vertex, Inc. Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Vertex, Inc. News

11.3 SOVOS

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Tax Software Product Offered

11.3.3 SOVOS Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 SOVOS News

11.4 H&R Block

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Tax Software Product Offered

11.4.3 H&R Block Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 H&R Block News

11.5 EGov Systems

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Tax Software Product Offered

11.5.3 EGov Systems Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 EGov Systems News

11.6 Intuit Inc.

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Tax Software Product Offered

11.6.3 Intuit Inc. Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Intuit Inc. News

11.7 Xero

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Tax Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Xero Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Xero News

11.8 Thomson Reuters

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Tax Software Product Offered

11.8.3 Thomson Reuters Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Thomson Reuters News

11.9 Exactor

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Tax Software Product Offered

11.9.3 Exactor Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Exactor News

11.10 Wolters Kluwer

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Tax Software Product Offered

11.10.3 Wolters Kluwer Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Wolters Kluwer News

11.11 FedTax

11.12 Drake Software

11.13 BLUCORA

11.14 LumaTax

11.15 LegalRaasta.com

11.16 Service Objects

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

