Global Tax Software Market 2020, Technology Benefits, Emerging Growth, Business Overview, Top Companies, Development Factors and Regional Insights 2024
This report studies the Tax Software market. Tax software is defined as a type of computer software designed to help individuals or companies prepare for and file income, corporate and similar tax returns.
North America ranks the top in terms of Market size of Tax Software worldwide, it consists of 62.75% of the global market in 2016. Europe comes the second, with 14.17% of the global market. Japan occupies 4.05% of the global Tax Software market in the same year. All the other regions combined occupies 12.35% of the global Tax Software market.
H&R Block ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Tax Software, occupies 31.06% of the global market share in 2016; While, Intuit Inc., with a market share of 22.13%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of only 10.15% of the global market in 2016.
According to this study, over the next five years the Tax Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Tax Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Tax Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Tax Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Small Business and Individuals
Midsize Enterprise
Large Enterprise
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Avalara
Vertex, Inc.
SOVOS
H&R Block
EGov Systems
Intuit Inc.
Xero
Thomson Reuters
Exactor
Wolters Kluwer
FedTax
Drake Software
BLUCORA
LumaTax
LegalRaasta.com
Service Objects
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Tax Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Tax Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Tax Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Tax Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Tax Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Tax Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Tax Software Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Tax Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Tax Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud Based
2.2.2 On-Premises
2.3 Tax Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Tax Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Tax Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Tax Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Small Business and Individuals
2.4.2 Midsize Enterprise
2.4.3 Large Enterprise
2.5 Tax Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Tax Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Tax Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Tax Software by Players
3.1 Global Tax Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Tax Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Tax Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Tax Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Tax Software by Regions
4.1 Tax Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Tax Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Tax Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Tax Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Tax Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Tax Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Tax Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Tax Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Tax Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Tax Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Tax Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Tax Software by Countries
7.2 Europe Tax Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Tax Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Tax Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Tax Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Tax Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Tax Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Tax Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Tax Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Tax Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Tax Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Tax Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Avalara
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Tax Software Product Offered
11.1.3 Avalara Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Avalara News
11.2 Vertex, Inc.
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Tax Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Vertex, Inc. Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Vertex, Inc. News
11.3 SOVOS
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Tax Software Product Offered
11.3.3 SOVOS Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 SOVOS News
11.4 H&R Block
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Tax Software Product Offered
11.4.3 H&R Block Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 H&R Block News
11.5 EGov Systems
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Tax Software Product Offered
11.5.3 EGov Systems Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 EGov Systems News
11.6 Intuit Inc.
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Tax Software Product Offered
11.6.3 Intuit Inc. Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Intuit Inc. News
11.7 Xero
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Tax Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Xero Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Xero News
11.8 Thomson Reuters
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Tax Software Product Offered
11.8.3 Thomson Reuters Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Thomson Reuters News
11.9 Exactor
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Tax Software Product Offered
11.9.3 Exactor Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Exactor News
11.10 Wolters Kluwer
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Tax Software Product Offered
11.10.3 Wolters Kluwer Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Wolters Kluwer News
11.11 FedTax
11.12 Drake Software
11.13 BLUCORA
11.14 LumaTax
11.15 LegalRaasta.com
11.16 Service Objects
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
