Space tourism is space travel for recreational, leisure or business purposes. To date only orbital space tourism has taken place provided by the Russian Space Agency, although work continues developing sub-orbital space tourism vehicles by Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic. In addition, SpaceX announced in 2017 that they are planning on sending two space tourists on a lunar free return trajectory in 2018 aboard their Dragon V2 spacecraft launched by the Falcon Heavy rocket.

One of the latest trends that will gain traction in the space tourism market in the coming years is the decrease in the cost of space tourism. The cost of getting into space will decline rapidly if the next generation of space planes can reach the orbit. This will considerably reduce the cost of launching satellites or space exploration missions, making it an economically feasible option for a larger customer segment. Additionally, the reduced cost can also enable vendors to launch multiple nanosatellites in the solar system.

According to this study, over the next five years the Space Tourism market will register a 16.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1180 million by 2024, from US$ 550 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Space Tourism business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Space Tourism market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Space Tourism value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Suborbital

Orbital

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Civilians

The Rich

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Space Adventures

EADS Astrium

Virgin Galactic

Armadillo Aerospace

Excalibur Almaz

Space Island Group

SpaceX

Boeing

Zero 2 Infinity

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Space Tourism market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Space Tourism market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Space Tourism players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Space Tourism with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Space Tourism submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Space Tourism Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Space Tourism Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Space Tourism Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Space Tourism Segment by Type

2.2.1 Suborbital

2.2.2 Orbital

2.3 Space Tourism Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Space Tourism Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Space Tourism Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Space Tourism Segment by Application

2.4.1 Civilians

2.4.2 The Rich

2.5 Space Tourism Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Space Tourism Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Space Tourism Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Space Tourism by Players

3.1 Global Space Tourism Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Space Tourism Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Space Tourism Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Space Tourism Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Space Tourism by Regions

4.1 Space Tourism Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Space Tourism Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Space Tourism Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Space Tourism Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Space Tourism Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Space Tourism Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Space Tourism Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Space Tourism Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Space Tourism Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Space Tourism Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Space Tourism Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Space Tourism by Countries

7.2 Europe Space Tourism Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Space Tourism Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Space Tourism by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Space Tourism Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Space Tourism Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Space Tourism Market Forecast

10.1 Global Space Tourism Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Space Tourism Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Space Tourism Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Space Tourism Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Space Tourism Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Space Adventures

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Space Tourism Product Offered

11.1.3 Space Adventures Space Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Space Adventures News

11.2 EADS Astrium

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Space Tourism Product Offered

11.2.3 EADS Astrium Space Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 EADS Astrium News

11.3 Virgin Galactic

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Space Tourism Product Offered

11.3.3 Virgin Galactic Space Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Virgin Galactic News

11.4 Armadillo Aerospace

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Space Tourism Product Offered

11.4.3 Armadillo Aerospace Space Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Armadillo Aerospace News

11.5 Excalibur Almaz

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Space Tourism Product Offered

11.5.3 Excalibur Almaz Space Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Excalibur Almaz News

11.6 Space Island Group

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Space Tourism Product Offered

11.6.3 Space Island Group Space Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Space Island Group News

11.7 SpaceX

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Space Tourism Product Offered

11.7.3 SpaceX Space Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 SpaceX News

11.8 Boeing

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Space Tourism Product Offered

11.8.3 Boeing Space Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Boeing News

11.9 Zero 2 Infinity

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Space Tourism Product Offered

11.9.3 Zero 2 Infinity Space Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Zero 2 Infinity News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

