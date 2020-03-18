Global Sales Tax Software Market 2020, by Size, Share, Growing Demand, Recent Trends, Development, Key-Companies, Revenue and Forecast Till 2024
This report studies the Sales Tax Software market. Sales Tax Software helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales tax, VAT, excise tax, and other transactional tax requirements. Cloud-based Sales Tax Software solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the North America and internationally.
North America ranks the top in terms of production volume of Sales Tax Software worldwide, it consists of 37.06% of the global market in 2016. Europe comes the second, with 19.00% of the global market. China occupies 10.86% of the global Sales Tax Software market in the same year. All the other regions combined occupies 18.24% of the global Sales Tax Software market.
Thomson Reuters ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Sales Tax Software, occupies 33.12% of the global market share in 2016; While, Wolters Kluwer, with a market share of 13.76%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of only 28.94% of the global market in 2016.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2792999
According to this study, over the next five years the Sales Tax Software market will register a 0.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 870 million by 2024, from US$ 850 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Sales Tax Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Sales Tax Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Sales Tax Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Small Business
Midsize Enterprise
Large Enterprise
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Avalara
Vertex, Inc.
SOVOS
AccurateTax.com
EGov Systems
CFS Tax Software
Xero
Thomson Reuters
Exactor
Wolters Kluwer
FedTax
Sales Tax DataLINK
PrepareLink LLC
LumaTax
LegalRaasta.com
Service Objects
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Sales Tax Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Sales Tax Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Sales Tax Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Sales Tax Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Sales Tax Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-sales-tax-software-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Sales Tax Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Sales Tax Software Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Sales Tax Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Sales Tax Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud Based
2.2.2 On-Premises
2.3 Sales Tax Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Sales Tax Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Sales Tax Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Sales Tax Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Small Business
2.4.2 Midsize Enterprise
2.4.3 Large Enterprise
2.5 Sales Tax Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Sales Tax Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Sales Tax Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Sales Tax Software by Players
3.1 Global Sales Tax Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Sales Tax Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Sales Tax Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Sales Tax Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Sales Tax Software by Regions
4.1 Sales Tax Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Sales Tax Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Sales Tax Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Sales Tax Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Sales Tax Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Sales Tax Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Sales Tax Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Sales Tax Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Sales Tax Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Sales Tax Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Sales Tax Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Sales Tax Software by Countries
7.2 Europe Sales Tax Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Sales Tax Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Sales Tax Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Sales Tax Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Sales Tax Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Sales Tax Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Sales Tax Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Sales Tax Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Sales Tax Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Sales Tax Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Sales Tax Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Avalara
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Sales Tax Software Product Offered
11.1.3 Avalara Sales Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Avalara News
11.2 Vertex, Inc.
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Sales Tax Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Vertex, Inc. Sales Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Vertex, Inc. News
11.3 SOVOS
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Sales Tax Software Product Offered
11.3.3 SOVOS Sales Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 SOVOS News
11.4 AccurateTax.com
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Sales Tax Software Product Offered
11.4.3 AccurateTax.com Sales Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 AccurateTax.com News
11.5 EGov Systems
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Sales Tax Software Product Offered
11.5.3 EGov Systems Sales Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 EGov Systems News
11.6 CFS Tax Software
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Sales Tax Software Product Offered
11.6.3 CFS Tax Software Sales Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 CFS Tax Software News
11.7 Xero
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Sales Tax Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Xero Sales Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Xero News
11.8 Thomson Reuters
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Sales Tax Software Product Offered
11.8.3 Thomson Reuters Sales Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Thomson Reuters News
11.9 Exactor
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Sales Tax Software Product Offered
11.9.3 Exactor Sales Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Exactor News
11.10 Wolters Kluwer
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Sales Tax Software Product Offered
11.10.3 Wolters Kluwer Sales Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Wolters Kluwer News
11.11 FedTax
11.12 Sales Tax DataLINK
11.13 PrepareLink LLC
11.14 LumaTax
11.15 LegalRaasta.com
11.16 Service Objects
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2792999
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by vaibhav (see all)
- Global Waste Treatment Disposal Market 2020 Status Overview by Product Type Analysis, Trends, End-Use Application and Forecast 2025 - March 18, 2020
- Global Electrical Explosion Proof Equipments Market Research Report 2020 Business Strategy, Demands, Growth Factors - March 18, 2020
- Global Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Market By Key Players & Demand over the Forecast Period 2025 - March 18, 2020