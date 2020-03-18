This report studies the Sales Tax Software market. Sales Tax Software helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales tax, VAT, excise tax, and other transactional tax requirements. Cloud-based Sales Tax Software solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the North America and internationally.

North America ranks the top in terms of production volume of Sales Tax Software worldwide, it consists of 37.06% of the global market in 2016. Europe comes the second, with 19.00% of the global market. China occupies 10.86% of the global Sales Tax Software market in the same year. All the other regions combined occupies 18.24% of the global Sales Tax Software market.

Thomson Reuters ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Sales Tax Software, occupies 33.12% of the global market share in 2016; While, Wolters Kluwer, with a market share of 13.76%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of only 28.94% of the global market in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Sales Tax Software market will register a 0.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 870 million by 2024, from US$ 850 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Sales Tax Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Sales Tax Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Sales Tax Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Small Business

Midsize Enterprise

Large Enterprise

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Avalara

Vertex, Inc.

SOVOS

AccurateTax.com

EGov Systems

CFS Tax Software

Xero

Thomson Reuters

Exactor

Wolters Kluwer

FedTax

Sales Tax DataLINK

PrepareLink LLC

LumaTax

LegalRaasta.com

Service Objects

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sales Tax Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Sales Tax Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sales Tax Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sales Tax Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Sales Tax Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Sales Tax Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Sales Tax Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Sales Tax Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Sales Tax Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud Based

2.2.2 On-Premises

2.3 Sales Tax Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Sales Tax Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Sales Tax Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Sales Tax Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Small Business

2.4.2 Midsize Enterprise

2.4.3 Large Enterprise

2.5 Sales Tax Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Sales Tax Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Sales Tax Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Sales Tax Software by Players

3.1 Global Sales Tax Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Sales Tax Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Sales Tax Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Sales Tax Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Sales Tax Software by Regions

4.1 Sales Tax Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Sales Tax Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Sales Tax Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Sales Tax Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Sales Tax Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Sales Tax Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Sales Tax Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Sales Tax Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Sales Tax Software Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Sales Tax Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Sales Tax Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Sales Tax Software by Countries

7.2 Europe Sales Tax Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Sales Tax Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Sales Tax Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Sales Tax Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Sales Tax Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Sales Tax Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global Sales Tax Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Sales Tax Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Sales Tax Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Sales Tax Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Sales Tax Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Avalara

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Sales Tax Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Avalara Sales Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Avalara News

11.2 Vertex, Inc.

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Sales Tax Software Product Offered

11.2.3 Vertex, Inc. Sales Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Vertex, Inc. News

11.3 SOVOS

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Sales Tax Software Product Offered

11.3.3 SOVOS Sales Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 SOVOS News

11.4 AccurateTax.com

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Sales Tax Software Product Offered

11.4.3 AccurateTax.com Sales Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 AccurateTax.com News

11.5 EGov Systems

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Sales Tax Software Product Offered

11.5.3 EGov Systems Sales Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 EGov Systems News

11.6 CFS Tax Software

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Sales Tax Software Product Offered

11.6.3 CFS Tax Software Sales Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 CFS Tax Software News

11.7 Xero

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Sales Tax Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Xero Sales Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Xero News

11.8 Thomson Reuters

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Sales Tax Software Product Offered

11.8.3 Thomson Reuters Sales Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Thomson Reuters News

11.9 Exactor

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Sales Tax Software Product Offered

11.9.3 Exactor Sales Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Exactor News

11.10 Wolters Kluwer

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Sales Tax Software Product Offered

11.10.3 Wolters Kluwer Sales Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Wolters Kluwer News

11.11 FedTax

11.12 Sales Tax DataLINK

11.13 PrepareLink LLC

11.14 LumaTax

11.15 LegalRaasta.com

11.16 Service Objects

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

