This report studies the Quality Management Software market. Quality management Software is software for quality management.

Quality management ensures that an organization, product or service is consistent. It has four main components: quality planning, quality assurance, quality control and quality improvement. Quality management is focused not only on product and service quality, but also on the means to achieve it. Quality management, therefore, uses quality assurance and control of processes as well as products to achieve more consistent quality.

Quality management software (QMS) solutions available in the market today provide a host of functionalities, including nonconformance, complaint handling, document control, calibration, and change management, among others, making it an essential tool for an organization’s overall quality control. Industries such as manufacturing, Healthcare & life sciences, and IT & telecom are adopting QMS solutions at a rapid rate. Other end-use industries include Automotive, Defense & Aerospace, Retail Industry and etc.

The North American region dominated the QMS market with about 44.53% market share in 2017, owing to the large-scale adoption of safety and compliance standards in the healthcare industry and a steep rise in the adoption of ISO 9000 principles seen in recent years. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience a surge in the demand for quality management software over the forecast period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.75% over the next eight years. The European regional market is in the maturity stage and is projected to lose share over the next eight years.

Autodesk Inc., MasterControl, Inc., Oracle, Siemens, and SAP SE are some of the major market players in this domain. Other key vendors include Dassault Systemes SE, Aras Corporation, Arena Solutions Inc., Parasoft Corporation and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co. The presence of a large number of solution providers in the market is expected to create intense competition among players. In order to maintain their position in the market, companies are launching products with additional functionalities, advanced features, and cross platform integration. In addition, product differentiation and upgrades are anticipated to pave the way for competitive advantage for companies in the market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Quality Management Software market will register a 15.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 14500 million by 2024, from US$ 6200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Quality Management Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Quality Management Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Quality Management Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

On Premise

Cloud-Based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Science

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IQS, Inc

MasterControl, Inc

EtQ

Intelex Technologies

Pilgrim Quality Solutions

MetricStream Inc

Sparta Systems, Inc

SAP SE

Arena Solutions Inc

Autodesk Inc.

Oracle

Aras

AssurX, Inc

Plex Systems, Inc

IQMS, Inc

Unipoint Software, Inc

Ideagen Plc

Dassault Systèmes SE

Siemens AG

Micro Focus

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Quality Management Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Quality Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Quality Management Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Quality Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Quality Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

