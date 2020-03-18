Pharmaceutical analysis serves a variety of purposes. It is often used to identify the chemical composition and molecular structure of each individual substance contained in a medication. This knowledge provides insight into a drug’s performance and safety considerations. Pharmaceutical testing can reveal a pharmaceutical’s solubility and can predict the medication’s ability to reach a specific target within the body. Testing may even reveal contamination in the manufacturing production process or highlight other, previously unknown risks with the formulation.

The global market for pharmaceutical analytical testing services is driven by the growing need for the development and cost reduction of core competencies by pharmaceutical companies and the rising acceptance of outsourcing as a key business and growth strategy. Research studies have exhibited that in the year 2012, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies spend an estimated US$190 mn on in-house analytical development as against the US$664 mn spent on outsourcing analytical testing services. This is likely to strengthen the growth of the market in the coming years.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2786014

On the other hand, the lack of skilled professionals and well-established healthcare infrastructure are some of the factors that threaten to hamper the growth of the pharmaceutical analytical testing services market. Apart from this, operational costs, fluctuations in good manufacturing practices (GMP), regulatory policies, and less turnaround times also impact the market growth.

North America is one of the leading regions in the pharmaceutical analytical testing services market and is driven by familiarity with the regulatory scenario and the presence of well-established outsourcing infrastructure. The growth landscape of the Europe pharmaceutical analytical testing services market is slowly catching up, experts have observed.

Countries in Asia Pacific present significant growth potential thanks to the presence of a large pool of skilled professionals and relatively low operational costs. Rising investments in research is also a major factor driving the APAC pharmaceutical analytical testing services market. Investments in routine testing, multiplex protein profiling, biologics such as RNA sequencing, and others are likely to give Asia Pacific the boost it needs over the course of the forecast period.

According to this study, over the next five years the Pharmaceutical Testing Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Pharmaceutical Testing Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Pharmaceutical Testing Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Pharmaceutical Testing Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Raw Materials Testing

In-Process and Product Release Testing

Environmental Samples

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Eurofins Scientific SE

SGS

Envigo

Exova Group PLC

PPD Inc.

Pace Analytical Services Inc.

Intertek Group

DYNALABS

RD Laboratories

EAG Inc.

ADPEN Laboratories

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Polymer Solutions

Boston Analytical

Accuratus Labs

Microbac

ARLBioPharma, Inc.

Lapuck Laboratories, Inc.

BioScreen Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pharmaceutical Testing Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Pharmaceutical Testing Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pharmaceutical Testing Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pharmaceutical Testing Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Pharmaceutical Testing Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-pharmaceutical-testing-services-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Pharmaceutical Testing Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Raw Materials Testing

2.2.2 In-Process and Product Release Testing

2.2.3 Finished Pharmaceutical Products Testing

2.2.4 Environmental Samples

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Pharmaceutical Testing Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 Clinics

2.4.2 Hospitals

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Pharmaceutical Testing Services by Players

3.1 Global Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Pharmaceutical Testing Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Pharmaceutical Testing Services by Regions

4.1 Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Pharmaceutical Testing Services by Countries

7.2 Europe Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Pharmaceutical Testing Services by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market Forecast

10.1 Global Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Pharmaceutical Testing Services Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Pharmaceutical Testing Services Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Pharmaceutical Testing Services Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Pharmaceutical Testing Services Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Eurofins Scientific SE

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Pharmaceutical Testing Services Product Offered

11.1.3 Eurofins Scientific SE Pharmaceutical Testing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Eurofins Scientific SE News

11.2 SGS

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Pharmaceutical Testing Services Product Offered

11.2.3 SGS Pharmaceutical Testing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 SGS News

11.3 Envigo

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Pharmaceutical Testing Services Product Offered

11.3.3 Envigo Pharmaceutical Testing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Envigo News

11.4 Exova Group PLC

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Pharmaceutical Testing Services Product Offered

11.4.3 Exova Group PLC Pharmaceutical Testing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Exova Group PLC News

11.5 PPD Inc.

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Pharmaceutical Testing Services Product Offered

11.5.3 PPD Inc. Pharmaceutical Testing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 PPD Inc. News

11.6 Pace Analytical Services Inc.

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Pharmaceutical Testing Services Product Offered

11.6.3 Pace Analytical Services Inc. Pharmaceutical Testing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Pace Analytical Services Inc. News

11.7 Intertek Group

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Pharmaceutical Testing Services Product Offered

11.7.3 Intertek Group Pharmaceutical Testing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Intertek Group News

11.8 DYNALABS

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Pharmaceutical Testing Services Product Offered

11.8.3 DYNALABS Pharmaceutical Testing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 DYNALABS News

11.9 RD Laboratories

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Pharmaceutical Testing Services Product Offered

11.9.3 RD Laboratories Pharmaceutical Testing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 RD Laboratories News

11.10 EAG Inc.

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Pharmaceutical Testing Services Product Offered

11.10.3 EAG Inc. Pharmaceutical Testing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 EAG Inc. News

11.11 ADPEN Laboratories

11.12 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

11.13 Polymer Solutions

11.14 Boston Analytical

11.15 Accuratus Labs

11.16 Microbac

11.17 ARLBioPharma, Inc.

11.18 Lapuck Laboratories, Inc.

11.19 BioScreen Inc.

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2786014

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155