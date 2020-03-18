Global PC System Utilities Software Market 2020, By Industry Analysis, Current Trends, Demand, Application, Key Business Strategies with Detailed Analysis and Forecast 2024
PC System Utility software is system software designed to help analyze, configure, optimize or maintain a PC. It is used to support the computer infrastructure in contrast to application software, which is aimed at directly performing tasks that benefit ordinary users.
Although a basic set of utility programs is usually distributed with an operating system (OS), utility software is not considered part of the operating system, and users often install replacements or additional utilities. It provides additional facilities to carry out tasks which are beyond the capabilities of the operating system.
Based on application, the end-use market for PC System Utilities Software is segmented into business users and individual users. In 2017, Market for business PC segment is dominating the market, with about 51.11% market share.
The global PC System Utilities Software market for is highly competitive and fragmented. There are many enterprises entering this business. Norton, AVG, Systweak Software, WinZip System and iolo Technologies are some of the major market players in this domain. Other key vendors include Glarysoft, Pointstone Software, Avanquest, IObit, Ashampoo and etc. The prominent players constantly keep on innovating and investing in research and development in order to present a cost-effective portfolio. There have been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, where the business entities expect to strengthen their reach to their customer.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2785984
North America is expected to dominate the PC System Utilities Software market owing to increasing need and high-tech environment, with about 50.54% market share in 2017. Further countries such as U.S and Canada is anticipated to witness increase in demand for PC System Utilities Software market. Europe has acquired the second largest market share, with 34.51% market share in 2017. Asia Pacific region is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period. There are various new entrants in APAC countries like China that are developing the related software for PC system optimization.
According to this study, over the next five years the PC System Utilities Software market will register a 10.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 390 million by 2024, from US$ 220 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in PC System Utilities Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of PC System Utilities Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the PC System Utilities Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
System Utilities
Storage Device Management Utilities
Miscelaneous Utilities
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
For Business PCs
For Personal PCs
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Iolo Technologies
Glarysoft
Pointstone Software
Avanquest
AVG
IObit
Systweak Software
WinZip System
Ashampoo
Norton
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global PC System Utilities Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of PC System Utilities Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global PC System Utilities Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the PC System Utilities Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of PC System Utilities Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-pc-system-utilities-software-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global PC System Utilities Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global PC System Utilities Software Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 PC System Utilities Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 PC System Utilities Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 System Utilities
2.2.2 Storage Device Management Utilities
2.2.3 File Management Utilities
2.2.4 Miscelaneous Utilities
2.3 PC System Utilities Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global PC System Utilities Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global PC System Utilities Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 PC System Utilities Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 For Business PCs
2.4.2 For Personal PCs
2.5 PC System Utilities Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global PC System Utilities Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global PC System Utilities Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global PC System Utilities Software by Players
3.1 Global PC System Utilities Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global PC System Utilities Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global PC System Utilities Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global PC System Utilities Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 PC System Utilities Software by Regions
4.1 PC System Utilities Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas PC System Utilities Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC PC System Utilities Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe PC System Utilities Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa PC System Utilities Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas PC System Utilities Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas PC System Utilities Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas PC System Utilities Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC PC System Utilities Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC PC System Utilities Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC PC System Utilities Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe PC System Utilities Software by Countries
7.2 Europe PC System Utilities Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe PC System Utilities Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa PC System Utilities Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa PC System Utilities Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa PC System Utilities Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global PC System Utilities Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global PC System Utilities Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global PC System Utilities Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global PC System Utilities Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global PC System Utilities Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global PC System Utilities Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Iolo Technologies
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 PC System Utilities Software Product Offered
11.1.3 Iolo Technologies PC System Utilities Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Iolo Technologies News
11.2 Glarysoft
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 PC System Utilities Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Glarysoft PC System Utilities Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Glarysoft News
11.3 Pointstone Software
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 PC System Utilities Software Product Offered
11.3.3 Pointstone Software PC System Utilities Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Pointstone Software News
11.4 Avanquest
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 PC System Utilities Software Product Offered
11.4.3 Avanquest PC System Utilities Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Avanquest News
11.5 AVG
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 PC System Utilities Software Product Offered
11.5.3 AVG PC System Utilities Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 AVG News
11.6 IObit
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 PC System Utilities Software Product Offered
11.6.3 IObit PC System Utilities Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 IObit News
11.7 Systweak Software
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 PC System Utilities Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Systweak Software PC System Utilities Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Systweak Software News
11.8 WinZip System
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 PC System Utilities Software Product Offered
11.8.3 WinZip System PC System Utilities Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 WinZip System News
11.9 Ashampoo
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 PC System Utilities Software Product Offered
11.9.3 Ashampoo PC System Utilities Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Ashampoo News
11.10 Norton
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 PC System Utilities Software Product Offered
11.10.3 Norton PC System Utilities Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Norton News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2785984
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by vaibhav (see all)
- Global Waste Treatment Disposal Market 2020 Status Overview by Product Type Analysis, Trends, End-Use Application and Forecast 2025 - March 18, 2020
- Global Electrical Explosion Proof Equipments Market Research Report 2020 Business Strategy, Demands, Growth Factors - March 18, 2020
- Global Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Market By Key Players & Demand over the Forecast Period 2025 - March 18, 2020