PC System Utility software is system software designed to help analyze, configure, optimize or maintain a PC. It is used to support the computer infrastructure in contrast to application software, which is aimed at directly performing tasks that benefit ordinary users.

Although a basic set of utility programs is usually distributed with an operating system (OS), utility software is not considered part of the operating system, and users often install replacements or additional utilities. It provides additional facilities to carry out tasks which are beyond the capabilities of the operating system.

Based on application, the end-use market for PC System Utilities Software is segmented into business users and individual users. In 2017, Market for business PC segment is dominating the market, with about 51.11% market share.

The global PC System Utilities Software market for is highly competitive and fragmented. There are many enterprises entering this business. Norton, AVG, Systweak Software, WinZip System and iolo Technologies are some of the major market players in this domain. Other key vendors include Glarysoft, Pointstone Software, Avanquest, IObit, Ashampoo and etc. The prominent players constantly keep on innovating and investing in research and development in order to present a cost-effective portfolio. There have been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, where the business entities expect to strengthen their reach to their customer.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2785984

North America is expected to dominate the PC System Utilities Software market owing to increasing need and high-tech environment, with about 50.54% market share in 2017. Further countries such as U.S and Canada is anticipated to witness increase in demand for PC System Utilities Software market. Europe has acquired the second largest market share, with 34.51% market share in 2017. Asia Pacific region is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period. There are various new entrants in APAC countries like China that are developing the related software for PC system optimization.

According to this study, over the next five years the PC System Utilities Software market will register a 10.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 390 million by 2024, from US$ 220 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in PC System Utilities Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of PC System Utilities Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the PC System Utilities Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

System Utilities

Storage Device Management Utilities

Miscelaneous Utilities

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

For Business PCs

For Personal PCs

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Iolo Technologies

Glarysoft

Pointstone Software

Avanquest

AVG

IObit

Systweak Software

WinZip System

Ashampoo

Norton

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global PC System Utilities Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of PC System Utilities Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global PC System Utilities Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the PC System Utilities Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of PC System Utilities Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-pc-system-utilities-software-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global PC System Utilities Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global PC System Utilities Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 PC System Utilities Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 PC System Utilities Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 System Utilities

2.2.2 Storage Device Management Utilities

2.2.3 File Management Utilities

2.2.4 Miscelaneous Utilities

2.3 PC System Utilities Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global PC System Utilities Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global PC System Utilities Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 PC System Utilities Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 For Business PCs

2.4.2 For Personal PCs

2.5 PC System Utilities Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global PC System Utilities Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global PC System Utilities Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global PC System Utilities Software by Players

3.1 Global PC System Utilities Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global PC System Utilities Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global PC System Utilities Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global PC System Utilities Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 PC System Utilities Software by Regions

4.1 PC System Utilities Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas PC System Utilities Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC PC System Utilities Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe PC System Utilities Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa PC System Utilities Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas PC System Utilities Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas PC System Utilities Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas PC System Utilities Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC PC System Utilities Software Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC PC System Utilities Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC PC System Utilities Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe PC System Utilities Software by Countries

7.2 Europe PC System Utilities Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe PC System Utilities Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa PC System Utilities Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa PC System Utilities Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa PC System Utilities Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global PC System Utilities Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global PC System Utilities Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global PC System Utilities Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global PC System Utilities Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global PC System Utilities Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global PC System Utilities Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Iolo Technologies

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 PC System Utilities Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Iolo Technologies PC System Utilities Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Iolo Technologies News

11.2 Glarysoft

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 PC System Utilities Software Product Offered

11.2.3 Glarysoft PC System Utilities Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Glarysoft News

11.3 Pointstone Software

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 PC System Utilities Software Product Offered

11.3.3 Pointstone Software PC System Utilities Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Pointstone Software News

11.4 Avanquest

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 PC System Utilities Software Product Offered

11.4.3 Avanquest PC System Utilities Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Avanquest News

11.5 AVG

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 PC System Utilities Software Product Offered

11.5.3 AVG PC System Utilities Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 AVG News

11.6 IObit

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 PC System Utilities Software Product Offered

11.6.3 IObit PC System Utilities Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 IObit News

11.7 Systweak Software

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 PC System Utilities Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Systweak Software PC System Utilities Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Systweak Software News

11.8 WinZip System

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 PC System Utilities Software Product Offered

11.8.3 WinZip System PC System Utilities Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 WinZip System News

11.9 Ashampoo

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 PC System Utilities Software Product Offered

11.9.3 Ashampoo PC System Utilities Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Ashampoo News

11.10 Norton

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 PC System Utilities Software Product Offered

11.10.3 Norton PC System Utilities Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Norton News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2785984

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155