Global Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) Market 2020, Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Worldwide Forecasts and Analysis till 2024
A PDMS is a computer-based information system which facilitates the collection, integration, retrieval and interpretation of the multi-source (e.g. hospital information system, laboratory system, bedside devices) multi-variant (e.g. images, numbers, text) data found in intensive care units.
A PDMS is considered a medical product performing calculations or interpretations of patient-specific data for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes, e.g. dosage of medication. PDM systems can support clinicians in their everyday work, in a way that is not possible with paper-based documentation. If a PDMS has not been certified as a medical product, physicians and nurses must use the original data source every time they take a therapeutic decision.
The majority of their operating expenditure consists of research and development (or R&D) costs and marketing spending. With the emergence and adoption of cloud computing and open source software, companies are finding it very difficult to maintain high margins, which were once associated with the industry. Every year, software companies revise their R&D spending budget in order to keep up with the competition and innovate new products and technologies.
According to this study, over the next five years the Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Single Function System
Multifunction System
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
NICU
PICU
General Ward
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Philips Healthcare
GE Healthcare
Siemens Healthineers
Dräger
Radiometer Medical
Cerner
IMD Soft
Elekta
Nexus AG
Mortara
Smiths Medical
Medset
UTAS
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
