This report studies the Online Recruitment market, Online Recruitment is through the use of IT technical in network systems, help enterprises to complete the recruitment process, through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services, to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools, mainly in the recruitment website, mainly in the recruitment website.

Recruitment website has the advantage of long time, low fees, and more opportunities, can help job seekers to quickly and easily find job opportunities. The disadvantage lies in the existence of low recruitment information site authenticity, narrow range of segments, system imperfections and other risks.

At present, the recruitment website more fierce competition, diversified business model, which mainly includes: the first is through the traditional job board or advertising customers and achieve economies of scale pay income, this kind of business model is mainly in traffic exchange advertising, and strive for the small proportion from the technical users paying users, essentially belongs to the advertising and sales mode; the second category is the vertical recruitment website focused on segments, this kind of enterprise revenue comes mainly from the enterprise, two of job seekers, income mainly from paying corporate income and value-added services, enterprises, individuals and high-end talent seeking three party interaction model; the third is social based on the platform of social recruitment, the main use of payment function to users, enhanced charge account in advertising fees mode; the fourth is both the size effect The nature of the classification and vertical recruitment platform, this kind of enterprise business model continues the traditional Online Recruitment business model, including corporate membership fees, formulation and PPC, the main revenue from the merchant membership fee and online promotion fees, in addition to the employer within the recommended class, review class, Crowdsourcing class and class recruitment website search engine.

The high-end talent recruitment platform also begin to emerge. Social networks have also been more and more popular. In order to more accurately, quickly and effectively match positions and potential candidates, the online recruitment platform are paying more attention to their own ability of mining, sorting and analysis of the big data, and this will constitute its core competitiveness. The main drivers of the market here are: economic recovery, technology, internet thinking, and continued growth in the emerging market.

There are many online recruitment companies in the world? and the market concentration is more dispersed, and the top two players are Recruit and LinkedIn in 2016.

The Online Recruitment Industry market has been growing fast in recent years; the players are facing the fierce competition in the market. Multinational and domestic companies together occupy a big market share of the online market through their quantity service and advance technology.

According to this study, over the next five years the Online Recruitment market will register a 7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 34500 million by 2024, from US$ 22800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Recruitment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Recruitment market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Online Recruitment value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Permanent Online Recruitment

Part Time Online Recruitment

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Secretarial/Clerical

Accounting/Financia

Computing

Technical/Engineering

Professional/Managerial

Nursing/Medical/Care

Hotel/Catering

Sales/Marketing

Other Industrial/Blue Collar

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Recruit

LinkedIn

CareerBuilder

Monster

SEEK

Zhilian

51job

Naukri

StepStone

Dice Holdings

Glassdoor

SimplyHired

TopUSAJobs

104 Job Bank

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Recruitment market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Online Recruitment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Recruitment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Recruitment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Recruitment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Online Recruitment Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Online Recruitment Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Online Recruitment Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Online Recruitment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Permanent Online Recruitment

2.2.2 Part Time Online Recruitment

2.3 Online Recruitment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Online Recruitment Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Online Recruitment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Online Recruitment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Secretarial/Clerical

2.4.2 Accounting/Financia

2.4.3 Computing

2.4.4 Technical/Engineering

2.4.5 Professional/Managerial

2.4.6 Nursing/Medical/Care

2.4.7 Hotel/Catering

2.4.8 Sales/Marketing

2.4.9 Other Industrial/Blue Collar

2.5 Online Recruitment Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Online Recruitment Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Online Recruitment Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Online Recruitment by Players

3.1 Global Online Recruitment Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Online Recruitment Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Online Recruitment Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Online Recruitment Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Online Recruitment by Regions

4.1 Online Recruitment Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Online Recruitment Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Online Recruitment Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Online Recruitment Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Online Recruitment Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Online Recruitment Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Online Recruitment Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Online Recruitment Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Online Recruitment Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Online Recruitment Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Online Recruitment Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Online Recruitment by Countries

7.2 Europe Online Recruitment Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Online Recruitment Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Online Recruitment by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Online Recruitment Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Online Recruitment Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Online Recruitment Market Forecast

10.1 Global Online Recruitment Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Online Recruitment Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Online Recruitment Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Online Recruitment Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Online Recruitment Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Recruit

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered

11.1.3 Recruit Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Recruit News

11.2 LinkedIn

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered

11.2.3 LinkedIn Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 LinkedIn News

11.3 CareerBuilder

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered

11.3.3 CareerBuilder Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 CareerBuilder News

11.4 Monster

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered

11.4.3 Monster Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Monster News

11.5 SEEK

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered

11.5.3 SEEK Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 SEEK News

11.6 Zhilian

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered

11.6.3 Zhilian Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Zhilian News

11.7 51job

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered

11.7.3 51job Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 51job News

11.8 Naukri

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered

11.8.3 Naukri Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Naukri News

11.9 StepStone

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered

11.9.3 StepStone Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 StepStone News

11.10 Dice Holdings

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered

11.10.3 Dice Holdings Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Dice Holdings News

11.11 Glassdoor

11.12 SimplyHired

11.13 TopUSAJobs

11.14 104 Job Bank

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

