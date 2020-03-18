Global Online Recruitment Market 2020 by Top Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024
This report studies the Online Recruitment market, Online Recruitment is through the use of IT technical in network systems, help enterprises to complete the recruitment process, through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services, to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools, mainly in the recruitment website, mainly in the recruitment website.
Recruitment website has the advantage of long time, low fees, and more opportunities, can help job seekers to quickly and easily find job opportunities. The disadvantage lies in the existence of low recruitment information site authenticity, narrow range of segments, system imperfections and other risks.
At present, the recruitment website more fierce competition, diversified business model, which mainly includes: the first is through the traditional job board or advertising customers and achieve economies of scale pay income, this kind of business model is mainly in traffic exchange advertising, and strive for the small proportion from the technical users paying users, essentially belongs to the advertising and sales mode; the second category is the vertical recruitment website focused on segments, this kind of enterprise revenue comes mainly from the enterprise, two of job seekers, income mainly from paying corporate income and value-added services, enterprises, individuals and high-end talent seeking three party interaction model; the third is social based on the platform of social recruitment, the main use of payment function to users, enhanced charge account in advertising fees mode; the fourth is both the size effect The nature of the classification and vertical recruitment platform, this kind of enterprise business model continues the traditional Online Recruitment business model, including corporate membership fees, formulation and PPC, the main revenue from the merchant membership fee and online promotion fees, in addition to the employer within the recommended class, review class, Crowdsourcing class and class recruitment website search engine.
The high-end talent recruitment platform also begin to emerge. Social networks have also been more and more popular. In order to more accurately, quickly and effectively match positions and potential candidates, the online recruitment platform are paying more attention to their own ability of mining, sorting and analysis of the big data, and this will constitute its core competitiveness. The main drivers of the market here are: economic recovery, technology, internet thinking, and continued growth in the emerging market.
There are many online recruitment companies in the world? and the market concentration is more dispersed, and the top two players are Recruit and LinkedIn in 2016.
The Online Recruitment Industry market has been growing fast in recent years; the players are facing the fierce competition in the market. Multinational and domestic companies together occupy a big market share of the online market through their quantity service and advance technology.
According to this study, over the next five years the Online Recruitment market will register a 7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 34500 million by 2024, from US$ 22800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Recruitment business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Recruitment market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Online Recruitment value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Permanent Online Recruitment
Part Time Online Recruitment
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Secretarial/Clerical
Accounting/Financia
Computing
Technical/Engineering
Professional/Managerial
Nursing/Medical/Care
Hotel/Catering
Sales/Marketing
Other Industrial/Blue Collar
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Recruit
CareerBuilder
Monster
SEEK
Zhilian
51job
Naukri
StepStone
Dice Holdings
Glassdoor
SimplyHired
TopUSAJobs
104 Job Bank
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Online Recruitment market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Online Recruitment market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Online Recruitment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Online Recruitment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Online Recruitment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
