Global Online Accounting Software Market 2019, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future Developments and Growth 2024
This report studies the Online Accounting Software market, online accounting systems are specifically designed to be used through the Internet, rather than being installed locally onto company computers. This reduces information technology requirements like server hardware, backups and maintenance and shifts the expenditure from being a large up-front capital cost to a much smaller, but ongoing, monthly or annual fee.
Online Accounting Software is mainly used for three applications: SMEs (small & medium enterprises), Large Enterprises, Other Users (personal users or non-profit organizations). And SMEs was the most widely used area which took up about 72% of the global total in 2017.
North America is the largest consumption countries of Online Accounting Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 35.6% the global market in 2017, while EU was about 23.4%.
USA, UK, Australia, Germany, China, New Zealand and Canada are now the key developers of Online Accounting Software. There are some vendors with special products in China, but the Chinese market is still much smaller than the USA.
According to this study, over the next five years the Online Accounting Software market will register a 8.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4130 million by 2024, from US$ 2520 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Accounting Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Accounting Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Online Accounting Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Browser-based, SaaS
Application Service Providers (ASPs)
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Other Users
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Intuit
Sage
SAP
Oracle(NetSuite)
Microsoft
Infor
Epicor
Workday
Unit4
Xero
Yonyou
Kingdee
Acclivity
FreshBooks
Zoho
Assit Cornerstone
MEGI
Reckon
KashFlow
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Online Accounting Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Online Accounting Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Online Accounting Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Online Accounting Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Online Accounting Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
