This report includes market conditions and forecasts for global and major regions, with introduction of suppliers, regions, product types and final industries; and this report counts the types of products and the final industries in the world and main regions.

The report includes the following:

The report provides current data, historical insight and future forecasts.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the global network storage market, covering total global markets and major regions.

Data for 2017-2025 are included. The all-inclusive market is given by data on sales, consumption and prices (world total and by major region).

The report presents the main world manufacturers.

The outlook for the network storage market until 2025 is included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market segment as follows:

by region / country

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan , Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.)

By type

On-Premise

Cloud based

by end user / application

Industry

IT sector

of data processing components for

government and defense

Cloud processing of

other components

by

Dell

Buffalo

EMC Corporation

Hewlett-Packard

IBM Corporation

Hitachi Data Systems Corporation

NetApp

LSI Corporation

Overland Storage

NetGear

Panasas

SGI Corporation

Seagate Technology

Synology

QNAP Systems

ASUSTOR

Drobo

Thecus Corporation

ZyXEL Communications Corporation

Contents

1

Market definition 1.1 Overview of market segments

1.2 by Type

1.3 by end use / application

2 World market by suppliers

2.1 Market share

2.2 Supplier profile

2.3 Supplier dynamics

3 World market by type

3.1 Market share

3.2 Introduction of end use by different products

4 World market by end use / application

4.1 Market share

4.2 Overview of consumption characteristics

4.2.1 Focused on preferences

4.2 .2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by strategy

4.2.4 Professional needs

5 World market by regions

5.1 Market share

5.2 Regional market growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East and Africa

6 North America market

6.1 by type

6.2 by use end / application

6.3 by regions

7 Europe market

7.1 by type

7.2 by end use / application

7.3 by regions

8 Asia-Pacific market

8.1 by type

8.2 by End use / application

8.3 by regions

9 South American market

9.1 by type

9.2 by end use / application

9.3 by regions

10 Middle East and African market

10.1 by type

10.2 by end use / application

10.3 by region

11

Market forecast 11.1 World market Forecast (2020-2025)

11.2 Market forecast by region (2020-2025)

11.3 Market forecast by type (2020-2025)

11.4 Market forecasts by end use / application (2020-2025)

12 main manufacturers

12.1.2 Company presentation

12.1.2 Company presentation

Keep on going….

