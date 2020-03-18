Mobile video optimization (MVO) is set of technologies to help mobile service providers to intelligently manage and optimize video traffic services, such as improve transmission speed and shorten waiting time.

Mobile Cloud Traffic is largest product of Mobile Video Optimization, it takes about 85% of global market in 2017 due to the cloud technology become more and more popular. Big enterprises are the key customers in this industry, it takes about 79% of global market share in 2017, we forecast its market share will declined to 75.3% in 2025, because optimized video can improve customers’ experience well, while it is important to keep the customers on this website rather than long time waiting, more and more small and middle enterprises will enhance input on the mobile video Optimization.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2792879

According to this study, over the next five years the Mobile Video Optimization market will register a 27.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 870 million by 2024, from US$ 210 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Mobile Video Optimization business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Mobile Video Optimization market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Mobile Video Optimization value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Mobile Cloud Traffic

Mobile Non-Cloud Traffic

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

SMEs

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Flash Networks

Ericsson

Vantrix Corporation

Qwilt

Cisco

Citrix

Opera

Nokia

Huawei

Allot Communications

NEC Corporation

Openwave Mobility

Akamai

NetScout

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mobile Video Optimization market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Mobile Video Optimization market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mobile Video Optimization players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mobile Video Optimization with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Mobile Video Optimization submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-mobile-video-optimization-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Mobile Video Optimization Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Mobile Video Optimization Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Mobile Video Optimization Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Mobile Video Optimization Segment by Type

2.2.1 Mobile Cloud Traffic

2.2.2 Mobile Non-Cloud Traffic

2.3 Mobile Video Optimization Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Mobile Video Optimization Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Mobile Video Optimization Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Mobile Video Optimization Segment by Application

2.4.1 Large Enterprises

2.4.2 SMEs

2.5 Mobile Video Optimization Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Mobile Video Optimization Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Mobile Video Optimization Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Mobile Video Optimization by Players

3.1 Global Mobile Video Optimization Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Mobile Video Optimization Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Video Optimization Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Mobile Video Optimization Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Mobile Video Optimization by Regions

4.1 Mobile Video Optimization Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Mobile Video Optimization Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Mobile Video Optimization Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Mobile Video Optimization Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Mobile Video Optimization Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Mobile Video Optimization Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Mobile Video Optimization Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Mobile Video Optimization Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Mobile Video Optimization Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Mobile Video Optimization Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Mobile Video Optimization Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Mobile Video Optimization by Countries

7.2 Europe Mobile Video Optimization Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Mobile Video Optimization Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Video Optimization by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Video Optimization Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Mobile Video Optimization Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Mobile Video Optimization Market Forecast

10.1 Global Mobile Video Optimization Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Mobile Video Optimization Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Mobile Video Optimization Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Mobile Video Optimization Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Mobile Video Optimization Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Flash Networks

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Mobile Video Optimization Product Offered

11.1.3 Flash Networks Mobile Video Optimization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Flash Networks News

11.2 Ericsson

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Mobile Video Optimization Product Offered

11.2.3 Ericsson Mobile Video Optimization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Ericsson News

11.3 Vantrix Corporation

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Mobile Video Optimization Product Offered

11.3.3 Vantrix Corporation Mobile Video Optimization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Vantrix Corporation News

11.4 Qwilt

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Mobile Video Optimization Product Offered

11.4.3 Qwilt Mobile Video Optimization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Qwilt News

11.5 Cisco

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Mobile Video Optimization Product Offered

11.5.3 Cisco Mobile Video Optimization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Cisco News

11.6 Citrix

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Mobile Video Optimization Product Offered

11.6.3 Citrix Mobile Video Optimization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Citrix News

11.7 Opera

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Mobile Video Optimization Product Offered

11.7.3 Opera Mobile Video Optimization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Opera News

11.8 Nokia

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Mobile Video Optimization Product Offered

11.8.3 Nokia Mobile Video Optimization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Nokia News

11.9 Huawei

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Mobile Video Optimization Product Offered

11.9.3 Huawei Mobile Video Optimization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Huawei News

11.10 Allot Communications

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Mobile Video Optimization Product Offered

11.10.3 Allot Communications Mobile Video Optimization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Allot Communications News

11.11 NEC Corporation

11.12 Openwave Mobility

11.13 Akamai

11.14 NetScout

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2792879

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155