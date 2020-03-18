Long-term care is a service which helps meet medical and non medical needs of people with chronic illnesses or disabilities. It involves a variety of services designed to meet a person’s health or personal care needs during a short or long period of time. These services assist people to live independently and safely when they can no longer perform everyday activities on their own.

North America holds the largest share of the global long-term care software market. However, in forthcoming years, developing regions such as Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, and India) and Latin America are expected to emerge as new revenue-generating pockets for the market players. Economic developments and changing demographic trends in these regions are key factors driving the growth of the long-term care software market in developing regions.

According to this study, over the next five years the Long-term Care Software market will register a 15.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2520 million by 2024, from US$ 1070 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Long-term Care Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Long-term Care Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Long-term Care Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Clinical Software

Non-Clinical Solutions

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Nursing Homes

ALFs & ILFs

Home Healthcare

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

SigmaCare

MatrixCare

Allscripts

Optimus EMR

SoftWriters

PointClickCare

Cerner

VersaSuite

Epic Systems

Napier

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Long-term Care Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Long-term Care Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Long-term Care Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Long-term Care Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Long-term Care Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

