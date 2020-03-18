Location analytics is the process or the ability to gain insight from the location or geographic component of business data.

The industry is a high-technology and high-profit industry, the research team maintain a very optimistic attitude. It is suggested that the new enterprises to enter the field.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Location Analytics market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Location Analytics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Location Analytics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Location Analytics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

Data Integration and Extract, Transform, and Load

Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Risk Management

Emergency Response Management

Customer Experience Management

Remote Monitoring

Supply Chain Planning and Optimization

Sales and Marketing Optimization

Predictive Assets Management

Inventory Management

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

HP Enterprise Company

Google Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Location Analytics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Location Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Location Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Location Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Location Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Location Analytics Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Location Analytics Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Location Analytics Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Location Analytics Segment by Type

2.2.1 Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

2.2.2 Data Integration and Extract, Transform, and Load

2.2.3 Reporting and Visualization

2.2.4 Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Location Analytics Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Location Analytics Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Location Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Location Analytics Segment by Application

2.4.1 Risk Management

2.4.2 Emergency Response Management

2.4.3 Customer Experience Management

2.4.4 Remote Monitoring

2.4.5 Supply Chain Planning and Optimization

2.4.6 Sales and Marketing Optimization

2.4.7 Predictive Assets Management

2.4.8 Inventory Management

2.4.9 Others

2.5 Location Analytics Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Location Analytics Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Location Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Location Analytics by Players

3.1 Global Location Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Location Analytics Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Location Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Location Analytics Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Location Analytics by Regions

4.1 Location Analytics Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Location Analytics Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Location Analytics Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Location Analytics Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Location Analytics Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Location Analytics Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Location Analytics Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Location Analytics Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Location Analytics Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Location Analytics Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Location Analytics Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Location Analytics by Countries

7.2 Europe Location Analytics Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Location Analytics Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Location Analytics by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Location Analytics Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Location Analytics Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Location Analytics Market Forecast

10.1 Global Location Analytics Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Location Analytics Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Location Analytics Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Location Analytics Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Location Analytics Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM Corporation

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Location Analytics Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM Corporation Location Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM Corporation News

11.2 Microsoft Corporation

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Location Analytics Product Offered

11.2.3 Microsoft Corporation Location Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Microsoft Corporation News

11.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Location Analytics Product Offered

11.3.3 Cisco Systems, Inc. Location Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. News

11.4 HP Enterprise Company

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Location Analytics Product Offered

11.4.3 HP Enterprise Company Location Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 HP Enterprise Company News

11.5 Google Inc.

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Location Analytics Product Offered

11.5.3 Google Inc. Location Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Google Inc. News

11.6 Oracle Corporation

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Location Analytics Product Offered

11.6.3 Oracle Corporation Location Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Oracle Corporation News

11.7 SAP SE

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Location Analytics Product Offered

11.7.3 SAP SE Location Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 SAP SE News

11.8 SAS Institute Inc.

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Location Analytics Product Offered

11.8.3 SAS Institute Inc. Location Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 SAS Institute Inc. News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

