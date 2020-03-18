Global Image Editing Software Market 2020, Application, Present-Scenario, Market-Drivers, Key Companies, Organization Size and Future Forecast 2024
Image editing encompasses the processes of altering images, whether they are digital photographes, traditional photochemical photographs, or illustrations. Traditional analog image editing is known as photo retouching, using tools such as an airbrush to modify photographs, or editing illustrations with any traditional art medium. Image editing software, which can be broadly grouped into vector graphics editors, raster graphics editors, and 3D modelers, are the primary tools with which a user may manipulate, enhance, and transform images. Many image editing programs are also used to render or create computer art from scratch.
Image Editing Software is mainly used for the following applications: Individual, School and Commercial. On the basis of end user, the Image Editing Software market is primarily split into Entry, Enthusiast and Professional. Commercial is the most widely used type which takes up about 52.50% of the global total in 2016.
USA is one of the largest consumption countries of Image Editing Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 39.36% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 26.38%, and Japan is followed with the share about 7.93%.
Adobe, Serif, PhaseOne, Cyberlink, MacPhun, ON1, Corel, DxO Optics, ACDSee Ultimate, Zoner, Magix are the key suppliers in the global Image Editing Software market. Top 10 took up about 56.89% of the global market in 2016. Adobe, Serif, PhaseOne, Cyberlink, MacPhun, ON1, Corel, DxO Optics, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.
According to this study, over the next five years the Image Editing Software market will register a 6.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1030 million by 2024, from US$ 740 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Image Editing Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Image Editing Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Image Editing Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
RAW Editing Software
Non-RAW Editing Software
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Entry
Enthusiast
Professional
Individual
School
Commercial
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Adobe
Serif
PhaseOne
Cyberlink
MacPhun
ON1
Corel
DxO Optics
ACDSee Ultimate
Zoner
Magix
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Image Editing Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Image Editing Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Image Editing Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Image Editing Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Image Editing Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Image Editing Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Image Editing Software Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Image Editing Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Image Editing Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 RAW Editing Software
2.2.2 Non-RAW Editing Software
2.3 Image Editing Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Image Editing Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Image Editing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Image Editing Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Entry
2.4.2 Enthusiast
2.4.3 Professional
2.4.4 Individual
2.4.5 School
2.4.6 Commercial
2.5 Image Editing Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Image Editing Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Image Editing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Image Editing Software by Players
3.1 Global Image Editing Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Image Editing Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Image Editing Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Image Editing Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Image Editing Software by Regions
4.1 Image Editing Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Image Editing Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Image Editing Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Image Editing Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Image Editing Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Image Editing Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Image Editing Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Image Editing Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Image Editing Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Image Editing Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Image Editing Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Image Editing Software by Countries
7.2 Europe Image Editing Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Image Editing Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Image Editing Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Image Editing Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Image Editing Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Image Editing Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Image Editing Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Image Editing Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Image Editing Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Image Editing Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Image Editing Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Adobe
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Image Editing Software Product Offered
11.1.3 Adobe Image Editing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Adobe News
11.2 Serif
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Image Editing Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Serif Image Editing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Serif News
11.3 PhaseOne
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Image Editing Software Product Offered
11.3.3 PhaseOne Image Editing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 PhaseOne News
11.4 Cyberlink
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Image Editing Software Product Offered
11.4.3 Cyberlink Image Editing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Cyberlink News
11.5 MacPhun
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Image Editing Software Product Offered
11.5.3 MacPhun Image Editing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 MacPhun News
11.6 ON1
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Image Editing Software Product Offered
11.6.3 ON1 Image Editing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 ON1 News
11.7 Corel
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Image Editing Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Corel Image Editing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Corel News
11.8 DxO Optics
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Image Editing Software Product Offered
11.8.3 DxO Optics Image Editing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 DxO Optics News
11.9 ACDSee Ultimate
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Image Editing Software Product Offered
11.9.3 ACDSee Ultimate Image Editing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 ACDSee Ultimate News
11.10 Zoner
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Image Editing Software Product Offered
11.10.3 Zoner Image Editing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Zoner News
11.11 Magix
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
