Image editing encompasses the processes of altering images, whether they are digital photographes, traditional photochemical photographs, or illustrations. Traditional analog image editing is known as photo retouching, using tools such as an airbrush to modify photographs, or editing illustrations with any traditional art medium. Image editing software, which can be broadly grouped into vector graphics editors, raster graphics editors, and 3D modelers, are the primary tools with which a user may manipulate, enhance, and transform images. Many image editing programs are also used to render or create computer art from scratch.

Image Editing Software is mainly used for the following applications: Individual, School and Commercial. On the basis of end user, the Image Editing Software market is primarily split into Entry, Enthusiast and Professional. Commercial is the most widely used type which takes up about 52.50% of the global total in 2016.

USA is one of the largest consumption countries of Image Editing Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 39.36% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 26.38%, and Japan is followed with the share about 7.93%.

Adobe, Serif, PhaseOne, Cyberlink, MacPhun, ON1, Corel, DxO Optics, ACDSee Ultimate, Zoner, Magix are the key suppliers in the global Image Editing Software market. Top 10 took up about 56.89% of the global market in 2016. Adobe, Serif, PhaseOne, Cyberlink, MacPhun, ON1, Corel, DxO Optics, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

According to this study, over the next five years the Image Editing Software market will register a 6.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1030 million by 2024, from US$ 740 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Image Editing Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Image Editing Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Image Editing Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

RAW Editing Software

Non-RAW Editing Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Entry

Enthusiast

Professional

Individual

School

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Adobe

Serif

PhaseOne

Cyberlink

MacPhun

ON1

Corel

DxO Optics

ACDSee Ultimate

Zoner

Magix

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Image Editing Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Image Editing Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Image Editing Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Image Editing Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Image Editing Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

