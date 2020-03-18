Global Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) Market Overview

Global Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 26.2% over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Increasing need to adopt new IT solutions, increased digitization, increasing investment of small and large scale enterprises in the HaaS hardware and services, technical advancements and product innovation, and increasing load on cloud infrastructure are some of the major factors influencing the growth of HaaS market.

– Cloud services are evolving, and the majority of the enterprises are equipping themselves with new technologies. Based on their utility, enterprises are deciding whether or not to opt for the latest technology. HaaS is one such innovative, contemporary offering which companies are looking forward, to reduce their infrastructure cost and attain a high level of service quality.

– This offering provides affordable, managed solutions with a rental agreement which also bundles maintenance and support along with that. Client and managed service provider (MSP) agree on some mutual terms to install the hardware at the client’s site for which the client either pays a monthly fee for the service.

– Services offered by the MSP under this offering include deployment, parts replacement, basic troubleshooting, hardware support and refreshes, device monitoring and even desk services, in some cases. In case of any equipment failure including hardware breakdowns or the outdated technology, the MSP takes the responsibility to decommission the hardware or provides an update.

– An assessment done by Schneider Electric and Hartford Steam Boiler revealed that many factors contribute to equipment failure. These factors include environmental issues (8%), humidity (9%), and improper operations (9%), of the many factors responsible for the failures. In another survey conducted on 200 executives, by Honeywell, around 42% admitted to running equipment in a way that they shouldn’t, ultimately leading to equipment failure.

Scope of the Global Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) Market Report

The market for Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) is primarily segmented into the offering, end-user industry, and geography. The market by offering type is further segmented into hardware model and professional services. Hardware models include platform as a service, desktop/pc as a service, infrastructure as a service, device as a service, while the end user market includes retail/wholesale, education, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, and IT and telecommunication sectors.

Key Market Trends

Retail/Wholesale Sector Holds the Largest Share of the Hardware-as-a-Service Market

– The adoption of HaaS varies from industry to industry. Among all organizations, Retail/wholesale organizations are found to have adopted the HaaS model to a larger extent, followed by Education and Financial services sector. This is due to the fact that Retail/wholesale organizations have hundreds or thousands of stores spread across the country, and it isn’t cost effective to employ IT person at every single store.

– In 2018, Spiceworks conducted a survey on more than 1,100 IT decision makers in organizations across North America and Europe to understand the penetration of hardware-as-service model in the workplace. The results from the survey showed that around 31% of retail/wholesale organizations already use the HaaS model (one or more types of devices). Additional 7% of the remaining retail businesses are planning to adopt HaaS within the next two years. Some of the most commonly used services in this model are the part replacement, hardware support, and troubleshooting.

– However, IT service organizations reported the lowest adoption of the HaaS model owing to the availability of resources to manage their own devices in-house.

North America Holds the Largest Share of the Hardware-as-a-Service Market

– The market in North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the HaaS market during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of hardware solutions and services providers, high awareness about hardware as a service among users, a large base of existing users. Increased digitization, underlying embryonic demand, increasing investment of small and large scale enterprises in the HaaS hardware and services, technical advancements and product innovation, and upgrade of research and development are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

– With the presence of many small or mid-sized businesses in countries like China, Taiwan, South Korea, India and Japan, Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience highest growth rate during the forecast period since the HaaS model is a cost-effective method for optimal utilization of information technology hardware. Moreover, the region enjoys the presence of several significant vendors in the hardware market, thus driving the market for HaaS. The rise in penetration of technology is also another factor driving the market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Few players with their product offerings currently dominate the HaaS market, and the global market is expected to be consolidated in nature. Navitas Lease Corporation, FUSE3 Communications, Ingram Micro Inc., Design Data Systems, Inc., Phoenix NAP, LLC, Machado Consulting, Managed IT Solutions, Fujitsu Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Amazon.com, Inc., and Dell Inc. are some of the major players present in the market studied. Industry tech giants such as Google, IBM, and Microsoft are also offering these services in collaboration with the startups, to compete in this as-a-service market.

– April 2019 – Fujitsu launched a new offering to channel partners and service providers in the UK. Known as the virtual Desktop-as-a-Service (vDaaS), this fist channel offering enables them to leverage the full strength of Fujitsu by accessing their latest cloud workplace technologies, without any up-front cost or risk.

– Feb 2019 – Lenovo has launched a hardware-as-a-service offering, dubbed “TruScale.” This new global program is said to add flexibility to its channel by retaining current rebate arrangements in addition to offering an opex-driven consumption model. However, it applies only to Lenovo’s ThinkSystem servers and ThinkAgile hyper-converged systems.

