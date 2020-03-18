Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market 2020, Detailed Study, Size & Share, User Demand, Components, Distribution Channel, Verticals and Business Growth Analysis 2024
Greenhouse horticulture is the process of producing agricultural crops within a structured shelter so as to provide customized growing conditions to the crops. The majority of greenhouse structures are made from plastic followed by glass and other materials. It facilitates the protection of crops from diseases, pests, and various negative weather conditions. Greenhouse horticulture production has many benefits over conventional crop production techniques and provides safer and healthier food. This is one of the major positive factors leading to an increased demand for greenhouse horticulture.
Glass greenhouse is the mainstream greenhouse types in Europe. In the United States, China and Japan, the plastic greenhouses occupy most of the market share. Earthquakes occur frequently in Japan, which is also a factor that limits the development of glass greenhouse in Japan.
European greenhouse is mainly used for ornamental plants. In the Netherlands it is mainly used for planting flowers. Greenhouse horticulture is a key driver of the Netherlands economy. The sector enjoys a leading international position. In the rest of the world, the greenhouse is mainly used for planting vegetables and fruits.
As the global economic recovery, the greenhouse horticulture industry will have a stable development in the future.
According to this study, over the next five years the Greenhouse Horticulture market will register a 6.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 25600 million by 2024, from US$ 18000 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Greenhouse Horticulture business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Greenhouse Horticulture market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Greenhouse Horticulture value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Glass Greenhouse
Plastic Greenhouse
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Vegetables
Ornamentals
Fruit
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Richel
Hoogendoorn
Dalsem
HortiMaX
Harnois Greenhouses
Priva
Ceres greenhouse
Certhon
Van Der Hoeven
Oritech
Rough Brothers
Trinog-xs
(Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech
Netafim
Top Greenhouses
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Greenhouse Horticulture market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Greenhouse Horticulture market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Greenhouse Horticulture players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Greenhouse Horticulture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Greenhouse Horticulture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Segment by Type
2.2.1 Glass Greenhouse
2.2.2 Plastic Greenhouse
2.2.3 Others
2.3 Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Greenhouse Horticulture Segment by Application
2.4.1 Vegetables
2.4.2 Ornamentals
2.4.3 Fruit
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Greenhouse Horticulture by Players
3.1 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Greenhouse Horticulture by Regions
4.1 Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Greenhouse Horticulture by Countries
7.2 Europe Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Greenhouse Horticulture by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Forecast
10.1 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Richel
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Offered
11.1.3 Richel Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Richel News
11.2 Hoogendoorn
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Offered
11.2.3 Hoogendoorn Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Hoogendoorn News
11.3 Dalsem
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Offered
11.3.3 Dalsem Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Dalsem News
11.4 HortiMaX
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Offered
11.4.3 HortiMaX Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 HortiMaX News
11.5 Harnois Greenhouses
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Offered
11.5.3 Harnois Greenhouses Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Harnois Greenhouses News
11.6 Priva
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Offered
11.6.3 Priva Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Priva News
11.7 Ceres greenhouse
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Offered
11.7.3 Ceres greenhouse Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Ceres greenhouse News
11.8 Certhon
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Offered
11.8.3 Certhon Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Certhon News
11.9 Van Der Hoeven
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Offered
11.9.3 Van Der Hoeven Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Van Der Hoeven News
11.10 Oritech
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Greenhouse Horticulture Product Offered
11.10.3 Oritech Greenhouse Horticulture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Oritech News
11.11 Rough Brothers
11.12 Trinog-xs
11.13 (Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech
11.14 Netafim
11.15 Top Greenhouses
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
