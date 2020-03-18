Global Fishing Equipment Market 2020: growth expected to be driven by rising onshore and offshore drilling activities across Forecast 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Fishing Equipment market will register a 3.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 15430 million by 2025, from $ 13380 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Fishing Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Fishing Equipment market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Fishing Equipment value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Rods, Reels and Components
Line, Leaders
Lures, Files, Baits
Terminal Tackle
Electronics
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Freshwater Fishing
Saltwater Fishing
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Newell (Jarden Corporation)
Wright & McGill
Shimano
Rapala VMC Corporation
Weihai Guangwei Group
Globeride(Daiwa)
Johnson Outdoors
Dongmi Fishing
Cabela’s Inc
Johshuya Co.
Tiemco
Beilun Haibo
Preston Innovations
Pokee Fishing
Tica Fishing
Gamakatsu
O. Mustad & Son
DUEL(YO-ZURI)
St. Croix Rods
AFTCO Mfg.
Barfilon Fishing
Okuma Fishing
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Fishing Equipment market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Fishing Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Fishing Equipment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Fishing Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Fishing Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Fishing Equipment Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Fishing Equipment Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Fishing Equipment Segment by Type
2.2.1 Rods, Reels and Components
2.2.3 Lures, Files, Baits
2.2.4 Terminal Tackle
2.2.5 Electronics
2.2.6 Others
2.3 Fishing Equipment Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Fishing Equipment Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Fishing Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Fishing Equipment Segment by Application
2.4.1 Freshwater Fishing
2.4.2 Saltwater Fishing
2.5 Fishing Equipment Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Fishing Equipment Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Fishing Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Fishing Equipment by Players
3.1 Global Fishing Equipment Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Fishing Equipment Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Fishing Equipment Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Fishing Equipment Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Fishing Equipment by Regions
4.1 Fishing Equipment Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Fishing Equipment Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Fishing Equipment Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Fishing Equipment Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Fishing Equipment Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Fishing Equipment Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Fishing Equipment Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Fishing Equipment Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Fishing Equipment Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Fishing Equipment Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Fishing Equipment Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Fishing Equipment by Countries
7.2 Europe Fishing Equipment Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Fishing Equipment Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Fishing Equipment by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Fishing Equipment Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Fishing Equipment Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Fishing Equipment Market Forecast
10.1 Global Fishing Equipment Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Fishing Equipment Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Fishing Equipment Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Fishing Equipment Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Fishing Equipment Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Newell (Jarden Corporation)
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Fishing Equipment Product Offered
11.1.3 Newell (Jarden Corporation) Fishing Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Newell (Jarden Corporation) News
11.2 Wright & McGill
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Fishing Equipment Product Offered
11.2.3 Wright & McGill Fishing Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Wright & McGill News
11.3 Shimano
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Fishing Equipment Product Offered
11.3.3 Shimano Fishing Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Shimano News
11.4 Rapala VMC Corporation
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Fishing Equipment Product Offered
11.4.3 Rapala VMC Corporation Fishing Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Rapala VMC Corporation News
11.5 Weihai Guangwei Group
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Fishing Equipment Product Offered
11.5.3 Weihai Guangwei Group Fishing Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Weihai Guangwei Group News
11.6 Globeride(Daiwa)
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Fishing Equipment Product Offered
11.6.3 Globeride(Daiwa) Fishing Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Globeride(Daiwa) News
11.7 Johnson Outdoors
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Fishing Equipment Product Offered
11.7.3 Johnson Outdoors Fishing Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Johnson Outdoors News
11.8 Dongmi Fishing
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Fishing Equipment Product Offered
11.8.3 Dongmi Fishing Fishing Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Dongmi Fishing News
11.9 Cabela’s Inc
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Fishing Equipment Product Offered
11.9.3 Cabela’s Inc Fishing Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Cabela’s Inc News
11.10 Johshuya Co.
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Fishing Equipment Product Offered
11.10.3 Johshuya Co. Fishing Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Johshuya Co. News
11.11 Tiemco
11.12 Beilun Haibo
11.13 Preston Innovations
11.14 Pokee Fishing
11.15 Tica Fishing
11.16 Gamakatsu
11.17 O. Mustad & Son
11.18 DUEL(YO-ZURI)
11.19 St. Croix Rods
11.20 AFTCO Mfg.
11.21 Barfilon Fishing
11.22 Okuma Fishing
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
