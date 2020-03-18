Global Financial Risk Management Software Market 2020, Latest Innovation, International Trends, Business Growth, Revenue & Sales, and Regional Analysis 2024
Financial risk management is the practice of economic value in a firm by using financial instruments to manage exposure to risk: Operational risk, credit risk and market risk, Foreign exchange risk, Shape risk, Volatility risk, Liquidity risk, Inflation risk, Business risk, Legal risk, Reputational risk, Sector risk etc. Similar to general risk management, financial risk management requires identifying its sources, measuring it, and plans to address them.
Financial Risk Management Software has wide range of applications, such as Small Business, Midsize Enterprise, Large Enterprise, etc. And Midsize Enterprise was the most widely used area which took up about 35.73% of the global total in 2017.
North America is the largest region of Financial Risk Management Software in the world in the past few years. North America market took up about 33.99% the global market in 2017, while Europe and Asia-Pacific were about 26.56%, 23.99%.
USA, Germany, UK, France, Canada, etc. are now the key developers of Financial Risk Management Software. There are a few vendors developing Financial Risk Management Software in China, such as Alipay and Tenpay.
According to this study, over the next five years the Financial Risk Management Software market will register a 7.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2070 million by 2024, from US$ 1330 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Financial Risk Management Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Financial Risk Management Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Financial Risk Management Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
On-Premise
Cloud
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Small Business
Midsize Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
IBM
Oracle
SAP
SAS
Experian
Misys
Fiserv
Kyriba
Active Risk
Pegasystems
TFG Systems
Palisade Corporation
Resolver
Optial
Riskturn
Xactium
Zoot Origination
Riskdata
Imagine Software
GDS Link
CreditPoint Software
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Financial Risk Management Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Financial Risk Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Financial Risk Management Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Financial Risk Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Financial Risk Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Financial Risk Management Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Financial Risk Management Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 On-Premise
2.2.2 Cloud
2.3 Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Financial Risk Management Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Small Business
2.4.2 Midsize Enterprise
2.4.3 Large Enterprise
2.4.4 Other
2.5 Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Financial Risk Management Software by Players
3.1 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Financial Risk Management Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Financial Risk Management Software by Regions
4.1 Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Financial Risk Management Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Financial Risk Management Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Financial Risk Management Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Financial Risk Management Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Financial Risk Management Software by Countries
7.2 Europe Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Financial Risk Management Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Financial Risk Management Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Financial Risk Management Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Financial Risk Management Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Financial Risk Management Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 IBM
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Financial Risk Management Software Product Offered
11.1.3 IBM Financial Risk Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 IBM News
11.2 Oracle
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Financial Risk Management Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Oracle Financial Risk Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Oracle News
11.3 SAP
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Financial Risk Management Software Product Offered
11.3.3 SAP Financial Risk Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 SAP News
11.4 SAS
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Financial Risk Management Software Product Offered
11.4.3 SAS Financial Risk Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 SAS News
11.5 Experian
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Financial Risk Management Software Product Offered
11.5.3 Experian Financial Risk Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Experian News
11.6 Misys
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Financial Risk Management Software Product Offered
11.6.3 Misys Financial Risk Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Misys News
11.7 Fiserv
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Financial Risk Management Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Fiserv Financial Risk Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Fiserv News
11.8 Kyriba
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Financial Risk Management Software Product Offered
11.8.3 Kyriba Financial Risk Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Kyriba News
11.9 Active Risk
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Financial Risk Management Software Product Offered
11.9.3 Active Risk Financial Risk Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Active Risk News
11.10 Pegasystems
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Financial Risk Management Software Product Offered
11.10.3 Pegasystems Financial Risk Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Pegasystems News
11.11 TFG Systems
11.12 Palisade Corporation
11.13 Resolver
11.14 Optial
11.15 Riskturn
11.16 Xactium
11.17 Zoot Origination
11.18 Riskdata
11.19 Imagine Software
11.20 GDS Link
11.21 CreditPoint Software
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
