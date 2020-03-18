Financial risk management is the practice of economic value in a firm by using financial instruments to manage exposure to risk: Operational risk, credit risk and market risk, Foreign exchange risk, Shape risk, Volatility risk, Liquidity risk, Inflation risk, Business risk, Legal risk, Reputational risk, Sector risk etc. Similar to general risk management, financial risk management requires identifying its sources, measuring it, and plans to address them.

Financial Risk Management Software has wide range of applications, such as Small Business, Midsize Enterprise, Large Enterprise, etc. And Midsize Enterprise was the most widely used area which took up about 35.73% of the global total in 2017.

North America is the largest region of Financial Risk Management Software in the world in the past few years. North America market took up about 33.99% the global market in 2017, while Europe and Asia-Pacific were about 26.56%, 23.99%.

USA, Germany, UK, France, Canada, etc. are now the key developers of Financial Risk Management Software. There are a few vendors developing Financial Risk Management Software in China, such as Alipay and Tenpay.

According to this study, over the next five years the Financial Risk Management Software market will register a 7.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2070 million by 2024, from US$ 1330 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Financial Risk Management Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Financial Risk Management Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Financial Risk Management Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

On-Premise

Cloud

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Small Business

Midsize Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM

Oracle

SAP

SAS

Experian

Misys

Fiserv

Kyriba

Active Risk

Pegasystems

TFG Systems

Palisade Corporation

Resolver

Optial

Riskturn

Xactium

Zoot Origination

Riskdata

Imagine Software

GDS Link

CreditPoint Software

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Financial Risk Management Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Financial Risk Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Financial Risk Management Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Financial Risk Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Financial Risk Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Financial Risk Management Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Financial Risk Management Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 On-Premise

2.2.2 Cloud

2.3 Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Financial Risk Management Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Small Business

2.4.2 Midsize Enterprise

2.4.3 Large Enterprise

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Financial Risk Management Software by Players

3.1 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Financial Risk Management Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Financial Risk Management Software by Regions

4.1 Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Financial Risk Management Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Financial Risk Management Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Financial Risk Management Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Financial Risk Management Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Financial Risk Management Software by Countries

7.2 Europe Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Financial Risk Management Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Financial Risk Management Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Financial Risk Management Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Financial Risk Management Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Financial Risk Management Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Financial Risk Management Software Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM Financial Risk Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM News

11.2 Oracle

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Financial Risk Management Software Product Offered

11.2.3 Oracle Financial Risk Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Oracle News

11.3 SAP

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Financial Risk Management Software Product Offered

11.3.3 SAP Financial Risk Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 SAP News

11.4 SAS

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Financial Risk Management Software Product Offered

11.4.3 SAS Financial Risk Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 SAS News

11.5 Experian

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Financial Risk Management Software Product Offered

11.5.3 Experian Financial Risk Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Experian News

11.6 Misys

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Financial Risk Management Software Product Offered

11.6.3 Misys Financial Risk Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Misys News

11.7 Fiserv

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Financial Risk Management Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Fiserv Financial Risk Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Fiserv News

11.8 Kyriba

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Financial Risk Management Software Product Offered

11.8.3 Kyriba Financial Risk Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Kyriba News

11.9 Active Risk

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Financial Risk Management Software Product Offered

11.9.3 Active Risk Financial Risk Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Active Risk News

11.10 Pegasystems

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Financial Risk Management Software Product Offered

11.10.3 Pegasystems Financial Risk Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Pegasystems News

11.11 TFG Systems

11.12 Palisade Corporation

11.13 Resolver

11.14 Optial

11.15 Riskturn

11.16 Xactium

11.17 Zoot Origination

11.18 Riskdata

11.19 Imagine Software

11.20 GDS Link

11.21 CreditPoint Software

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

