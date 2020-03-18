A financial lease is a method used by a business for acquisition of equipment with payment structured over time. To give proper definition, it can be expressed as an agreement wherein the lessor receives lease payments for the covering of ownership costs. Moreover, the lessor holds the responsibility of maintenance, taxes, and insurance.

According to this study, over the next five years the Financial Leasing market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Financial Leasing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Financial Leasing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2786853

This study considers the Financial Leasing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Sale and Leaseback

Direct Leasing

Straight Lease and Modified Lease

Primary and Secondary Lease

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Aviation

Ship

Construction Machinery

Medical Devices

Railway Transportation Equipment

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

CDB Leasing

ICBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd

BOC Aviation

Minsheng Financial Leasing Co., Ltd

CMB Financial Leasing

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Financial Leasing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Financial Leasing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Financial Leasing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Financial Leasing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Financial Leasing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-financial-leasing-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Financial Leasing Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Financial Leasing Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Financial Leasing Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Financial Leasing Segment by Type

2.2.1 Sale and Leaseback

2.2.2 Direct Leasing

2.2.3 Leveraged Lease

2.2.4 Straight Lease and Modified Lease

2.2.5 Primary and Secondary Lease

2.3 Financial Leasing Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Financial Leasing Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Financial Leasing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Financial Leasing Segment by Application

2.4.1 Aviation

2.4.2 Ship

2.4.3 Construction Machinery

2.4.4 Medical Devices

2.4.5 Railway Transportation Equipment

2.5 Financial Leasing Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Financial Leasing Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Financial Leasing Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Financial Leasing by Players

3.1 Global Financial Leasing Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Financial Leasing Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Financial Leasing Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Financial Leasing Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Financial Leasing by Regions

4.1 Financial Leasing Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Financial Leasing Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Financial Leasing Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Financial Leasing Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Financial Leasing Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Financial Leasing Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Financial Leasing Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Financial Leasing Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Financial Leasing Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Financial Leasing Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Financial Leasing Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Financial Leasing by Countries

7.2 Europe Financial Leasing Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Financial Leasing Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Financial Leasing by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Financial Leasing Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Financial Leasing Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Financial Leasing Market Forecast

10.1 Global Financial Leasing Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Financial Leasing Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Financial Leasing Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Financial Leasing Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Financial Leasing Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 CDB Leasing

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Financial Leasing Product Offered

11.1.3 CDB Leasing Financial Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 CDB Leasing News

11.2 ICBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Financial Leasing Product Offered

11.2.3 ICBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd Financial Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 ICBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd News

11.3 BOC Aviation

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Financial Leasing Product Offered

11.3.3 BOC Aviation Financial Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 BOC Aviation News

11.4 Minsheng Financial Leasing Co., Ltd

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Financial Leasing Product Offered

11.4.3 Minsheng Financial Leasing Co., Ltd Financial Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Minsheng Financial Leasing Co., Ltd News

11.5 CMB Financial Leasing

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Financial Leasing Product Offered

11.5.3 CMB Financial Leasing Financial Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 CMB Financial Leasing News

…

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2786853

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155