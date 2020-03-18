Global Enterprise Search Market 2020, Various Applications, Services, Growth, Key Companies, Revenue Analysis and Investment Opportunities 2024
The increasing demand for time-saving data search solutions is expected to be the key growth factor for the enterprise search market. The increasing data volumes sourced from different gateways in the Search Appliances has created a need for managing it. Enterprise search solutions help in organizing and managing this data, due to which these solutions have found a large adoption in the Search Appliances. Enterprise search solutions enable the availability of required data or information to the user from a pool of databases, emails, intranet, data management systems, and so on. It saves the operation time and money for the enterprise by efficiently managing information and searching for required information without any hassles. Additionally, it offers a security layer by allowing only authorized personnel to access information.
The demand for relevant information and the emergence of technologies such as Software as a Service (SAAS) and cloud computing are further expected to favor the enterprise search market growth over the forecast period. The low maintenance and installation costs along with the elimination of technical support staff associated with these technologies are expected to fuel the enterprise search market growth. Data ambiguity and high implementation cost may act as a restraint to the market.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2763712
The increasing demand for solutions offering time-saving data search capabilities is expected to be a key factor driving the market growth over the next eight years. The growing need to efficiently supervise large volumes of data in an organization in order to improve the operational efficiency is propelling the adoption of enterprise search solutions. These solutions offer an enhanced security layer, allowing access to information only for the authorized personnel. This is also promoting the market growth over the forecast period. The increasing demand for several value-added services, along with the search capabilities, is encouraging the adoption of enterprise search solutions in the organization with large changes in operational practices.
Technological advancements and the emergence of cloud computing and Software as a Service (SaaS) are driving the adoption of hosted enterprise search solutions in the small and medium enterprises. Added benefits offered by these solutions, including low maintenance and reduced installation cost, along with minimum technical support, are positively impacting the market growth. The trend is likely to continue in the near future as well. However, the availability of the open source free enterprise search solution may pose a challenge to companies operating in the market.
Banking and financial services are expected to be a high-growth segment; in 2016, it accounted for over 33% of the enterprise search market. Data sharing and interconnectivity are expected to be the key factors driving growth across this segment.
The large enterprises end-use segment is expected to dominate the market over the next eight years. This can be credited to the increasing need to search for accurate data across a vast database extracted from different sources. The pay-per-use model offered by the cloud (SaaS) enterprise search solutions providers is expected to have a wide adoption across the small and medium enterprises at a rate higher than the global average over the forecast period.
North America emerged as a market leader in terms of market revenue and accounted for over 35% of the global enterprise search market in 2015. Technological advancements along with the presence of the key market players have contributed to the regional market growth.
The key industry participants include HP Autonomy, Google Inc., SharePoint Search (Acquired by Microsoft), and IBM Corp. Strategic collaborations, in order to provide mass market solutions while serving the niche markets, remain a strategic initiative that is followed by the leading players.
According to this study, over the next five years the Enterprise Search market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Enterprise Search business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Enterprise Search market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Enterprise Search value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Local Installations
Hosted Versions
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Government
Banking & Financial Services
Media
Manufacturing
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
IBM Corp
SAP AG
Dassault Systemes
Oracle
Microsoft
Coveo Corp
Marklogic Inc
Concept Searching Limited
Lucid Work
Perceptive Software Inc
X1 Technologies
HP Autonomy
Attivio Inc
Expert System Inc
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Enterprise Search market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Enterprise Search market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Enterprise Search players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Enterprise Search with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Enterprise Search submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-enterprise-search-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Enterprise Search Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Enterprise Search Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Enterprise Search Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Enterprise Search Segment by Type
2.2.1 Local Installations
2.2.2 Hosted Versions
2.2.3 Search Appliances
2.3 Enterprise Search Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Enterprise Search Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Enterprise Search Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Enterprise Search Segment by Application
2.4.1 Government
2.4.2 Banking & Financial Services
2.4.3 Media
2.4.4 Manufacturing
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Enterprise Search Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Enterprise Search Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Enterprise Search Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Enterprise Search by Players
3.1 Global Enterprise Search Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Enterprise Search Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Enterprise Search Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Enterprise Search Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Enterprise Search by Regions
4.1 Enterprise Search Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Enterprise Search Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Enterprise Search Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Enterprise Search Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Search Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Enterprise Search Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Enterprise Search Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Enterprise Search Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Enterprise Search Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Enterprise Search Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Enterprise Search Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Enterprise Search by Countries
7.2 Europe Enterprise Search Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Enterprise Search Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Search by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Search Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Search Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Enterprise Search Market Forecast
10.1 Global Enterprise Search Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Enterprise Search Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Enterprise Search Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Enterprise Search Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Enterprise Search Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 IBM Corp
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Enterprise Search Product Offered
11.1.3 IBM Corp Enterprise Search Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 IBM Corp News
11.2 SAP AG
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Enterprise Search Product Offered
11.2.3 SAP AG Enterprise Search Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 SAP AG News
11.3 Dassault Systemes
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Enterprise Search Product Offered
11.3.3 Dassault Systemes Enterprise Search Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Dassault Systemes News
11.4 Oracle
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Enterprise Search Product Offered
11.4.3 Oracle Enterprise Search Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Oracle News
11.5 Microsoft
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Enterprise Search Product Offered
11.5.3 Microsoft Enterprise Search Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Microsoft News
11.6 Google
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Enterprise Search Product Offered
11.6.3 Google Enterprise Search Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Google News
11.7 Coveo Corp
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Enterprise Search Product Offered
11.7.3 Coveo Corp Enterprise Search Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Coveo Corp News
11.8 Marklogic Inc
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Enterprise Search Product Offered
11.8.3 Marklogic Inc Enterprise Search Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Marklogic Inc News
11.9 Concept Searching Limited
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Enterprise Search Product Offered
11.9.3 Concept Searching Limited Enterprise Search Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Concept Searching Limited News
11.10 Lucid Work
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Enterprise Search Product Offered
11.10.3 Lucid Work Enterprise Search Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Lucid Work News
11.11 Perceptive Software Inc
11.12 X1 Technologies
11.13 HP Autonomy
11.14 Attivio Inc
11.15 Expert System Inc
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2763712
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by vaibhav (see all)
- Global WiFi Wireless Speakers Market 2020, Product, Strong Growth, Rising Demand, Technology, Industry End User & Top Prominent Players till 2024 - March 18, 2020
- Global Weather Radar Market 2020, Research Study, Demand, Key Solutions, Platform Types, Top Companies and Business Development Trends by 2024 - March 18, 2020
- Global Tax Software Market 2020, Technology Benefits, Emerging Growth, Business Overview, Top Companies, Development Factors and Regional Insights 2024 - March 18, 2020