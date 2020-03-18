Market Overview

The Electronic Discovery Market was valued at USD 13.73 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 23.67 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. With the evolution of a digital universe and the availability of faster bulk storage devices, electronic information and data constitute a factor that companies are increasingly relying on, owing to the lower maintenance costs of documents and data production across the world. This has led to the challenges faced by the enterprises, in terms of collection and storage of digital data, to be used in litigation and regulatory processes. To manage this electronic data, electronic discovery (e-discovery) solutions are being deployed.

E-discovery solutions automate and facilitate the e-discovery process, which includes the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, analysis, and production of digital data in support of the common law discovery process, in litigation or other investigative proceedings.

According to the RAND Corporation, the majority of Fortune 1000 corporations now spend an estimated USD 5 million to USD 10 million, annually, on e-discovery. Moreover, by 2020, it is expected that the data created and copied annually will reach approximately 50 zettabytes (50 trillion gigabytes), further generating a need for e-discovery solutions.

With the evolving technological world and the global market, there is an intense competition among companies. With this comes the risk of being targeted by their competitors, through industrial espionage, spreading false information, and leaking confidential information, to damage the company’s brand value in the market.

Scope of the Report

Electronic discovery is the electronic aspect of recognizing, collecting and producing electronically stored information (ESI) in response to a request for production in a lawsuit or investigation. ESI comprises, but is not limited to, emails, documents, presentations, databases, voicemail, audio and video files, and social media.

Key Market Trends

The Rising Adoption of e-Discovery Services by Government Sector

Government departments across the world have recognized the value of electronic records for various investigations. Various institutions, such as The Civil Division of the United States Department of Justice, have been insisting on the impotence of such electronic records.

Governments have various regulations to be checked, when it comes to the establishment of new companies, etc. The recent case of “Paradise papers” emphasizes the need for e-discovery in governmental institutes for finding various felonies committed, such as money laundering, tax frauds, etc.

Cases in the past faced by the US government, such as accusations against 19 defendants participating in a criminal conspiracy, has been side-tracked. This has been done by providing about 200 TB of data, out of which only 8 TB of data was relevant to the case. Even the 8TB data was not in a relevant format to search. Such cases indicate the importance of e-discovery for governments.

Federal legal professionals are yet to use e-discovery extensively. It has been estimated that only 38% of them can show accurate, trustworthy information. Government professionals have less confidence in e-discovery software. But, with the growing electronically stored information (ESI), this is bound to change.

North America Expected to Remain the Largest Market for Electronic Discovery Solutions

North America is the largest market for electronic discovery solutions in the world. Out of all the 50 states in the country, 49 states have already enacted e-discovery rules. Hawaii, being the youngest of all the states, has not yet appeared on the list and is making its efforts to establish e-discovery rules. California has most recently regulated e-discovery laws in the country. In 2009, after the California Code of Civil Procedure was amended by the Electronic Discovery Act to address the discovery of electronically stored information, further amendments have taken places even in 2012 that became effective in 2013.

This makes the State of California have the most updated laws on e-discovery. E-discovery solutions are put to work when situations like lawsuits, internal investigation, mergers & acquisitions, and data breach events occur. In the case of the United States, lawsuits and data breach incidents prove to be the trigger in most of the cases.

According to the data from the Administrative Office of the US Courts, 2017, the US courts of appeals filings rose 10% from 2016. The bankruptcy appellate panels reported that filings rose 1% while the filings for the Federal Circuit rose 11%. In the US district courts, filings of civil cases also rose by 6% in 2017 from 2016. This scenario, with highly penetrated electronic discovery laws in the country, is enabling the use of e-discovery solutions to mine the required data and present it to the court.

Competitive Landscape

The eDiscovery Market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. In March 2017, IBM revealed planned on updating the discovery service of its artificial intelligence-powered platform Watson with an expansion of its eDiscovery and business research technology. Watson Discovery Service enabled developers to implement a machine learning model in their search tools, which allowed the tools to understand how certain language terms are related on a deeper level. The service enabled developers to create search and e-discovery tools using Watson’s technology which comprehended language and data on an almost human level.

Companies Mentioned:

– IBM Corporation

– Relativity ODA LLC

– AccessData Group Inc.

– ZyLAB, Inc.

– Xerox Corporation

– Logikcull.com

– Guidance Software Inc.

– Micro Focus International plc

– Exterro Inc.

– Driven Inc

– Nuix Pty Ltd

– Veritas Technology LLC

– CloudNine

– Kroll Ontrack LLC

– FTI Consulting Inc

– Microsoft Corporation

– Catalyst Repository Systems Inc.

– Everlaw Inc

– Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Assumptions

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increase in Lawsuits

4.3.2 Digitization of Information

4.3.3 Need for Securing Information

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Language Translation

4.4.2 Higher Costs of E-discovery Solutions

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Professional Service

5.1.2 Managed Service

5.2 By Software

5.3 By Deployment

5.3.1 SaaS

5.3.2 On-premise

5.3.3 Hosted

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Government (Federal Agencies)

5.4.2 Energy & Utility

5.4.3 IT and Telecommunication

5.4.4 Transportation & Logistics

5.4.5 Healthcare

5.4.6 Media & Entertainment

5.4.7 BFSI

5.4.8 Other End Users

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Russia

5.5.2.5 Italy

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 South Korea

5.5.3.5 Australia

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Mexico

5.5.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 UAE

5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.3 Israel

5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Relativity ODA LLC

6.1.3 AccessData Group Inc.

6.1.4 ZyLAB, Inc.

6.1.5 Xerox Corporation

6.1.6 Logikcull.com

6.1.7 Guidance Software Inc.

6.1.8 Micro Focus International plc

6.1.9 Exterro Inc.

6.1.10 Driven Inc

6.1.11 Nuix Pty Ltd

6.1.12 Veritas Technology LLC

6.1.13 CloudNine

6.1.14 Kroll Ontrack LLC

6.1.15 FTI Consulting Inc

6.1.16 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.17 Catalyst Repository Systems Inc.

6.1.18 Everlaw Inc

6.1.19 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

