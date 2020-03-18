Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market 2020, By Key Manufacturers, Services, Industry Size-Share, Revenue, Demand, Growth, Business Investment Opportunities and Future Scope 2024
Electric Power System Analysis Software include electric power generation, distribution, transmission, trading and sales, protection etc.
Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. The international players like taking acquire of other companies, usually related to or can expand with her business. Their market in this industry can ranges from distribution or/and transmission to power or grid product manufacturing. In other words, the big players in this industry now put more effort on the electric power system analysis software chain, such as ABB and Siemens.
Top 5 took up about 30% of the global market in 2017. And their annual growth rates are unbalanced.
According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Power System Analysis Software market will register a 11.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3150 million by 2024, from US$ 1630 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Electric Power System Analysis Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Electric Power System Analysis Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Electric Power System Analysis Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
On-premise
Cloud-based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Electric Power Distribution
Electric Power Transmission
Electric Power Trading
Electric Power Generation
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ETAP/Operation Technology
Eaton Corporation
ABB
Siemens
DIgSILENT
General Electric
Schneider Electric
Energy Exemplar
Power Cost Inc
PowerWorld
Neplan AG
Atos SE
Artelys SA
PSI AG
OATI
Allegro
Unicorn Systems
Electricity Coordinating Center
Open Systems International
Nexant
Electrocon International
Poyry
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Electric Power System Analysis Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Electric Power System Analysis Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Electric Power System Analysis Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Electric Power System Analysis Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Electric Power System Analysis Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 On-premise
2.2.2 Cloud-based
2.3 Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Electric Power System Analysis Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Electric Power Distribution
2.4.2 Electric Power Transmission
2.4.3 Electric Power Trading
2.4.4 Electric Power Generation
2.4.5 Other
2.5 Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software by Players
3.1 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Electric Power System Analysis Software by Regions
4.1 Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Electric Power System Analysis Software by Countries
7.2 Europe Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Electric Power System Analysis Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 ETAP/Operation Technology
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Product Offered
11.1.3 ETAP/Operation Technology Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 ETAP/Operation Technology News
11.2 Eaton Corporation
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Eaton Corporation Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Eaton Corporation News
11.3 ABB
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Product Offered
11.3.3 ABB Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 ABB News
11.4 Siemens
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Product Offered
11.4.3 Siemens Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Siemens News
11.5 DIgSILENT
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Product Offered
11.5.3 DIgSILENT Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 DIgSILENT News
11.6 General Electric
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Product Offered
11.6.3 General Electric Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 General Electric News
11.7 Schneider Electric
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Schneider Electric Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Schneider Electric News
11.8 Energy Exemplar
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Product Offered
11.8.3 Energy Exemplar Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Energy Exemplar News
11.9 Power Cost Inc
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Product Offered
11.9.3 Power Cost Inc Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Power Cost Inc News
11.10 PowerWorld
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Product Offered
11.10.3 PowerWorld Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 PowerWorld News
11.11 Neplan AG
11.12 Atos SE
11.13 Artelys SA
11.14 PSI AG
11.15 OATI
11.16 Allegro
11.17 Unicorn Systems
11.18 Electricity Coordinating Center
11.19 Open Systems International
11.20 Nexant
11.21 Electrocon International
11.22 Poyry
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
