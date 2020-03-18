Electric Power System Analysis Software include electric power generation, distribution, transmission, trading and sales, protection etc.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. The international players like taking acquire of other companies, usually related to or can expand with her business. Their market in this industry can ranges from distribution or/and transmission to power or grid product manufacturing. In other words, the big players in this industry now put more effort on the electric power system analysis software chain, such as ABB and Siemens.

Top 5 took up about 30% of the global market in 2017. And their annual growth rates are unbalanced.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Power System Analysis Software market will register a 11.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3150 million by 2024, from US$ 1630 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Electric Power System Analysis Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Electric Power System Analysis Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Electric Power System Analysis Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

On-premise

Cloud-based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Electric Power Distribution

Electric Power Transmission

Electric Power Trading

Electric Power Generation

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ETAP/Operation Technology

Eaton Corporation

ABB

Siemens

DIgSILENT

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Energy Exemplar

Power Cost Inc

PowerWorld

Neplan AG

Atos SE

Artelys SA

PSI AG

OATI

Allegro

Unicorn Systems

Electricity Coordinating Center

Open Systems International

Nexant

Electrocon International

Poyry

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electric Power System Analysis Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Electric Power System Analysis Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electric Power System Analysis Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric Power System Analysis Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Electric Power System Analysis Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 On-premise

2.2.2 Cloud-based

2.3 Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Electric Power System Analysis Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Electric Power Distribution

2.4.2 Electric Power Transmission

2.4.3 Electric Power Trading

2.4.4 Electric Power Generation

2.4.5 Other

2.5 Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software by Players

3.1 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Electric Power System Analysis Software by Regions

4.1 Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Electric Power System Analysis Software by Countries

7.2 Europe Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Electric Power System Analysis Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 ETAP/Operation Technology

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Product Offered

11.1.3 ETAP/Operation Technology Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 ETAP/Operation Technology News

11.2 Eaton Corporation

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Product Offered

11.2.3 Eaton Corporation Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Eaton Corporation News

11.3 ABB

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Product Offered

11.3.3 ABB Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 ABB News

11.4 Siemens

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Product Offered

11.4.3 Siemens Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Siemens News

11.5 DIgSILENT

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Product Offered

11.5.3 DIgSILENT Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 DIgSILENT News

11.6 General Electric

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Product Offered

11.6.3 General Electric Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 General Electric News

11.7 Schneider Electric

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Schneider Electric Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Schneider Electric News

11.8 Energy Exemplar

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Product Offered

11.8.3 Energy Exemplar Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Energy Exemplar News

11.9 Power Cost Inc

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Product Offered

11.9.3 Power Cost Inc Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Power Cost Inc News

11.10 PowerWorld

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Product Offered

11.10.3 PowerWorld Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 PowerWorld News

11.11 Neplan AG

11.12 Atos SE

11.13 Artelys SA

11.14 PSI AG

11.15 OATI

11.16 Allegro

11.17 Unicorn Systems

11.18 Electricity Coordinating Center

11.19 Open Systems International

11.20 Nexant

11.21 Electrocon International

11.22 Poyry

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

