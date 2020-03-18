Global Duty Free Retailing Market 2020, Key Manufacturers, Industry Growth Analysis, Business Opportunity, Regional Demand, Upcoming Trends and Innovations 2024
This report studies the Duty-Free Retailing market. Duty-free shops (or stores) are retail outlets that are exempt from the payment of certain local or national taxes and duties, on the requirement that the goods sold will be sold to travelers who will take them out of the country. Which products can be sold duty-free vary by jurisdiction, as well as how they can be sold, and the process of calculating the duty or refunding the duty component.
However, some countries impose duty on goods brought into the country, though they had been bought duty-free in another country, or when the value or quantity of such goods exceed an allowed limit. Duty-free shops are often found in the international zone of international airports, sea ports, and train stations but goods can also be bought duty-free on board airplanes and passenger ships. They are not as commonly available for road or train travelers, although several border crossings between the United States and both Canada and Mexico have duty-free shops for car travelers. In some countries, any shop can participate in a reimbursement system, such as Global Blue and Premier Tax Free, wherein a sum equivalent to the tax is paid, but then the goods are presented to customs and the sum reimbursed on exit.
Asia Pacific ranks the top in terms of global market size of Duty-Free Retailing, it consists of 26.1% of the international market in 2016. North America comes the second, with 22.4% of the global market. Middle East and Africa together consist of 16.2% of the Duty-Free Retailing market in the same year.
Dufry ranks the first in terms of revenue share in Global market of Duty-Free Retailing, occupies 22.29% of market share in 2016; While, Lotte Duty Free, with a market share of 12.07%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together only consist of approximately 5.60% of the global market in 2016.
According to this study, over the next five years the Duty Free Retailing market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Duty Free Retailing business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Duty Free Retailing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Duty Free Retailing value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Perfumes
Cosmetics
Cigarettes
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Airports
Onboard Aircraft
Seaports
Train Stations
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Dufry
Lagardère Travel Retail
Lotte Duty Free
LVMH
Aer Rianta International (ARI)
China Duty Free Group
Dubai Duty Free
Duty Free Americas
Gebr. Heinemann
JR/Group (James Richardson)
King Power International Group (Thailand)
The Shilla Duty Free
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Duty Free Retailing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Duty Free Retailing market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Duty Free Retailing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Duty Free Retailing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Duty Free Retailing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
