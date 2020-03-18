This report examines the global market size for certificate exams, industry status and forecast, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global certificate testing market by company, region, type and end user.

The certificate testing industry serves a wide range of end markets, including agriculture, automotive, oil and gas, food, life sciences, industry, petrochemicals, shipping, raw materials, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, electronics, textiles and many more.

The main drivers for the test, inspection and certification market are the strict regulatory initiatives to outsource test and certification services as well as end user awareness and more. The main limitations in the market are the lack of internationally recognized standards and local government mandates.

In 2017, the global market size for certificate testing was $ 25,700 million and is expected to reach $ 39,100 million by the end of 2025, with a 5.4% CAGR in 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the top global players covered by the Dekra Certification GmbH office of the

SGS Group

BSI Group Veritas SA Intertek Dekra Certification GmbH TÜV SUD TÜV Rheinland Group TÜV Nord Group UL LLC

Market segment by region / country. This report covers the

United States,

Europe,

China,

Japan,

Southeast Asia,

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by application, divided into

Electronics

Automotive

The study objectives of this report are:

Examination and prognosis of the market size of certificate tests on the world market.

Analysis of the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

Definition, description and forecast of the market by type, end use and region.

Analysis and comparison of the market status and the forecast between China and important regions, namely the USA, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analysis of the market potential and advantage, the opportunities and challenges, the restrictions and risks of the key global regions.

Identify key trends and factors that drive or inhibit market growth.

Analysis of market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

Strategic analysis of each submarket with regard to the individual growth trend and its contribution to the market

Analysis of competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, product launches and acquisitions in the market

Strategic profiling of the main players and comprehensive analysis of their growth strategies.

In this study, the following years are used to estimate the market size of certificate tests:

Course year: 2013-2017

base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

forecast year 2018 to 2025

2017 is the base year for data information by region, company, type and application. Whenever data information for the base year was not available, the previous year was taken into account.

Key Stakeholder

Certificate Testing Manufacturer

Certificate Testing Dealer /

Distributor / Wholesaler Certificate Testing Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream provider

Available adjustments

With the given market data, QYResearch offers adjustments to the specific requirements of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Analysis of the market for certificate tests at regional and country level by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market participants.

