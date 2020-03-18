The market for calcium hydroxide is expected to grow at a CAGR greater than 4% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. One of the major factors driving the market studied is the growing investment in the United States construction sector. However, increasing adoption of renewable sources for power generation in utility plants as they avoid the need for flue gas treatment is expected to restrain the market growth.

– Waste water treatment industry dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the strict drinking water regulations in Europe.

– Latest developments in FGD (Flue Gas Desulfurization) technology that results in higher efficiency are expected to act as an opportunity in the coming future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption coming from China and followed by India.

Key Market Trends

Wastewater Treatment to Dominate the Market

– In the wastewater treatment industry, Calcium Hydroxide is used as a flocculant in treatment of both industrial and drinking water. It can also be used for reducing the hardness of the water.

– Usage of calcium hydroxide in wastewater treatment is prescribed by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in US and Europe; there are several decrees that regulate the treatment of sludges that prescribes the usage of calcium hydroxide for the treatment and cleaning of sludges.

– As of 2017, there were 14,748 wastewater treatment plants present in the US which provides services for around 240 million Americans. The number of wastewater treatment plants are expected to increase in the coming years owing to the funds granted by the government as part of the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act.

– The surface and ground water pollution across the world is rapidly increasing owing to which countries like UK, Germany and France has established stringent regulations regarding the treatment of wastewater. This increased focus on waste water treatment is likely to boost the demand for calcium hydroxide.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing construction activities in countries such as China and India, the usage of calcium hydroxide is increasing in the region as Calcium hydroxide has multiple applications in construction as a key ingredient in the preparation of asphalt and mortars. The increasing investment in the ASEAN building and construction industry is also likely to drive the market growth in this region. Apart from this, there has been a surge in the urbanization in Southeast Asia which can lead to growth of the industrial water treatment industry which in turn can boost the demand for calcium hydroxide in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The global calcium hydroxide market is a fragmented market with the top players accounting for a small share of the market. Some of the major companies of this market include Carmeuse, Graymont, Lhoist, and Mississippi Lime Company among others.

