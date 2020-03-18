According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “GCC Camel Dairy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market in the GCC region is projected to reach a value of US$ 711.3 Million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% during 2020-2025. Camel dairy farming in the GCC region has evolved as an alternative to traditional dairy farming since the latter requires a significant amount of water and electricity for the maintenance of livestock.

GCC Camel Dairy Market Trends:

For decades, the GCC countries have had the advantage of consuming camel milk and camel dairy products, owing to the presence of a large number of camels, which has increased with time. Also, camel milk is referred to as a complete meal as it has ample nutrients, such as iron, copper, sodium, potassium, magnesium, manganese, and vitamin A and C. It also consists of 50% less fat and higher content of whey protein as compared to cow milk.

As a result of its high nutritional profile, it is prescribed by doctors to babies who suffer from malnutrition. Apart from this, several medical studies on camel milk have also established its health-benefits and therapeutic benefits for preventing or alleviating diabetes, cancer, and autism. Moreover, governments of GCC countries have been conducting awareness campaigns about rising obesity rates and healthy eating habits. These campaigns are expected to drive the camel dairy market in the region.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Camel Dairy Market

6 GCC Camel Dairy Market

7 Saudi Arabia Camel Dairy Market

8 UAE Camel Dairy Market

9 Kuwait Camel Dairy Market

10 Oman Camel Dairy Market

11 Qatar Camel Dairy Market

12 Bahrain Camel Dairy Market

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Dairy Industry Analysis

15 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

16 Loans and Financial Assistance

17 Project Economics

17.1 Capital Cost of the Project

17.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

17.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

17.4 Income Projections

17.5 Expenditure Projections

17.6 Taxation and Depreciation

17.7 Financial Analysis

17.8 Profit Analysis

18 Profiles of Key Players

