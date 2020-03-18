GCC Camel Dairy Market 2020-2025: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends and Forecast
According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “GCC Camel Dairy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market in the GCC region is projected to reach a value of US$ 711.3 Million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% during 2020-2025. Camel dairy farming in the GCC region has evolved as an alternative to traditional dairy farming since the latter requires a significant amount of water and electricity for the maintenance of livestock.
GCC Camel Dairy Market Trends:
For decades, the GCC countries have had the advantage of consuming camel milk and camel dairy products, owing to the presence of a large number of camels, which has increased with time. Also, camel milk is referred to as a complete meal as it has ample nutrients, such as iron, copper, sodium, potassium, magnesium, manganese, and vitamin A and C. It also consists of 50% less fat and higher content of whey protein as compared to cow milk.
For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-camel-dairy-market
As a result of its high nutritional profile, it is prescribed by doctors to babies who suffer from malnutrition. Apart from this, several medical studies on camel milk have also established its health-benefits and therapeutic benefits for preventing or alleviating diabetes, cancer, and autism. Moreover, governments of GCC countries have been conducting awareness campaigns about rising obesity rates and healthy eating habits. These campaigns are expected to drive the camel dairy market in the region.
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Camel Dairy Market
6 GCC Camel Dairy Market
7 Saudi Arabia Camel Dairy Market
8 UAE Camel Dairy Market
9 Kuwait Camel Dairy Market
10 Oman Camel Dairy Market
11 Qatar Camel Dairy Market
12 Bahrain Camel Dairy Market
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Dairy Industry Analysis
15 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
16 Loans and Financial Assistance
17 Project Economics
17.1 Capital Cost of the Project
17.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
17.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
17.4 Income Projections
17.5 Expenditure Projections
17.6 Taxation and Depreciation
17.7 Financial Analysis
17.8 Profit Analysis
18 Profiles of Key Players
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-camel-dairy-market/requestsample
About IMARC Group: IMARC Group is a leading market research and consulting company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. The company has done multiple projects on the GCC camel dairy industry, which has enabled the clients to set up and expand their businesses successfully.
Contact US: IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
Latest posts by elena (see all)
- Heat Exchanger Market Size, Share, Application, Cost Module and Forecast to 2020-25 - March 18, 2020
- Dried Soup Market Trends, Segmentation, Demand, Top Manufactures and Forecast Till 2025 - March 18, 2020
- Health Wellness Market Size, Share, Application, Functionality, Price and Forecast to 2020-25 - March 18, 2020