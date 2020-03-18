This report on Fragrances and Perfumes Market 2019, studies all the characteristic of the present and forthcoming industry growth information of consulting services which is climacteric for all new participants well as the leading market participant across the globe during 2019-2024.

The fragrances and perfumes market was valued at USD 52.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to be worth USD 72.3 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024. Key players in the market studied are focusing on developing natural fragrances, primarily due to the rising concerns regarding an issue related to synthetic fragrances, such as allergies and toxins. For instance, LUXE brand is positioning itself as a natural fragrance brand and is collaborating with celebrities for product endorsement. Increasing consumer expenditure on personal care products and rising awareness regarding the therapeutic benefits associated with fragrance are driving the market’s growth. The growing popularity of perfumes and increasing demand for higher fragrance concentration are driving the sales of parfums (pure perfume), which have 15% to 40% fragrance concentration.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3583394

Scope of the Report

Fragrances and perfumes have improved the grooming habits of individuals and have become important products of day-to-day life. Perfume and fragrance products are used to relieve unpleasant body smell produced due to sweating.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Expenditure on Advertisement and Promotion

R&D and advertisements are driving the growth of the market studied. Key players are investing in these factors, in order to influence the consumer purchase decisions. The rising influence of social media and celebrity endorsement is impacting the advertisement strategies adopted by key market players. Key market players are heavily investing in advertisement and promotion, in order to attract consumers on the digital platform. For instance, L’Oréal developed a tool known as the dubbed cockpit, which measures the ROI and productivity of its media investments in real time. This enables better decision-making while formulating performance strategies. In 2017, L’Oreal spent USD 9.16 billion on advertisement and promotional activities, an increase of 4.91%, during the period between 2014 to 2017.

Asia Pacific Has the Largest Market Revenue

With increasing disposable income, more local consumers pursue quality products, especially young consumers, which are increasingly crucial for improved consumption. This shows a shift from mass to premium fragrances. Perfumes and fragrances play an increasingly important role in the growth of luxury brands, especially in China, driven by emerging middle-class consumers and millennials who pursue high-end lifestyles. Premium women’s fragrances remained as the most important type, within fragrances and perfume in India. This sector is expected to grow in the forecasted period. With the introduction of perfumes with synthetic ingredients, other products (such as attars) are facing tough competition. This synthetic perfumes segment takes over a major market share.

Competitive Landscape

The fragrances and perfumes market is a highly fragmented market and comprises of international and regional competitors. Coty Inc., L’Oreal, LVMH, and Estée Lauder dominate the market with the help of major strategies, namely acquisitions, expansions, and product launches. The rest of the market is occupied by small players, who are specific in manufacturing various personal care and cosmetics products. Companies compete on different factors, including product offerings, price, ingredients, and marketing activities, in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Key players are focussing on the online distribution channels for the online marketing and branding of their products to attract more customers. Some of the other prominent players in the market are Shiseido Co., Ltd, Revlon Inc., Chanel SA, Hermès International SA, and Avon Products Inc.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-fragrances-and-perfumes-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter Five Forces Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Parfum or de Parfum

5.1.2 Eau de Parfum (EDP)

5.1.3 Eau de Toilette (EDT)

5.1.4 Eau de Cologne (EDC)

5.1.5 Other Product Types

5.2 Consumer Group

5.2.1 Men

5.2.2 Women

5.2.3 Unisex

5.3 Category

5.3.1 Natural

5.3.2 Synthetic

5.4 Distribution Channel

5.4.1 Offline Retail Stores

5.4.2 Online Retail Stores

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.1.4 Rest of North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Russia

5.5.2.5 Italy

5.5.2.6 Spain

5.5.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia – Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 India

5.5.3.3 Japan

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Coty Inc.

6.3.2 Shiseido Company Limited

6.3.3 L’Oral SA

6.3.4 LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

6.3.5 Revlon Inc.

6.3.6 Avon Products Inc.

6.3.7 Abdul Samad Al Qurashi

6.3.8 Herms International SA

6.3.9 Este Lauder Companies Inc.

6.3.10 Oriflame Holding AG

6.3.11 Inter Parfums Inc.

6.3.12 PDC Brands

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3583394

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155