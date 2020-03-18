The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Plant-Based Beverages Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Plant-Based Beverages market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Plant-Based Beverages market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Plant-Based Beverages market. All findings and data on the global Plant-Based Beverages market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Plant-Based Beverages market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Plant-Based Beverages market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Plant-Based Beverages market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Plant-Based Beverages market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

This report covers the global plant-based beverages market performance in terms of value and volume contribution. The report for plant-based beverages also includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints in each of the seven regions/countries which are currently influencing the plant-based beverages market. Furthermore, the report gives a complete region/country-wise analysis of 2018 & 2028 estimates of the total revenue and consumption of plant-based beverages. Value chain analysis, opportunity analysis, and scenario forecast of every region/country is included in this plant-based beverages report to better equip clients with crystal-clear decision-making insights.

Based on source segmentation, the plant-based beverages market is segmented into dairy alternatives, RTD drinks, and plant-based juices. The plant-based juice segment of plant-based beverages is predicted to dominate the market in terms of value and volume contribution throughout the forecast period, due to increasing health awareness among population. The Dairy alternatives include plant-based milk like soy milk, almond milk, rice milk, oats milk, cashew milk, seed milk, and others is anticipated to resister highest growth over the forecast years.

Based on nature segmentation, the plant-based beverages market is further categorized into organic and conventional plant-based beverages. The conventional segment is predicted to dominate the market in terms of value and volume contribution throughout the forecast period however will have a declining market till 2028.

Based on format segmentation, the plant-based beverages market is divided into regular and flavored drinks. Manufacturers are offering innovative and different flavors of plant-based beverages to attract larger consumer bases.

Based on packaging segmentation for plant-based beverages, the market is further segmented into glass bottles, plastic bottles & pouches, carton packaging, and cans.

Based on regional segmentation for plant-based beverages, Asia Pacific and North America are estimated to collectively account for more than half of the total share of the global plant-based beverages market, which is expected to increase potentially by 2028 end. Latin America and Eastern Europe are other significant regional markets, which are projected to register the highest CAGRs in terms of value and volume among other regions in the global plant-based beverages market during the forecast period.

For analyzing market size for plant-based beverages in terms of volume, segmentation by source is considered. The dairy alternatives and RTD drinks markets are analyzed by the per capita consumption of plant-based non-dairy beverages in major consuming regions. The market for fruit and vegetable juices is considered by calculating the production of major fruits and vegetable offered as juices, and thereby, the amount of fruits and vegetables for juice processing is calculated. The penetration of plant-based beverages is benchmarked for key target countries in each region. The data modeling approach has been carried out by analyzing the total acreage of source crop/feedstock planted, average yield, amount consumed directly v/s amount used for processing into plant-based beverages, etc. Weighted average selling price for plant-based beverages was considered to estimate the market size of plant-based beverages in major consuming countries. These prices were captured in their respective countries, and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. The report provides the detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market.

Some of the key market players covered in plant-based beverages report are The Coca-Cola Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., SunOpta Inc., PepsiCo, Inc., Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., Del Monte Pacific Limited, Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc., Döhler GmbH, Califia Farms LP, Good Karma Foods, Inc., The WhiteWave Foods Company, Ripple Foods, PBC, Koia, and Harmless Harvest Inc. Plant-based beverage manufacturers are looking towards improving their collection and sourcing processes. This is further supported by agreements with local participants producing plant-based beverages across different regions. Also, companies are focused towards proliferating product portfolios in accordance with the customers of varied applications. Nowadays, consumers are becoming increasingly inclined towards products that impart looks along with better taste and nutrition content. Thus, in order to drive the attention of consumer towards plant-based beverages, manufacturers are increasingly developing blended solutions, which offer both, better taste and nutritional content.

Plant-Based Beverages Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Plant-Based Beverages Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Plant-Based Beverages Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

