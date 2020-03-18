Assessment of the Global Flexible Packaging Market

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Flexible Packaging market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Flexible Packaging market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Flexible Packaging across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the key players in ASEAN flexible packaging market include Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Mondi Group, Sonoco Products Company, Constantia Flexibles GmbH and AR Packaging Group.

By Product Type

Pouches Stand-up Pouches Vacuum Pouches Retort Pouches

Bags Gusseted Bags Wicketed Bags

Films and Rollstocks

Others

By Layer Type

Mono Layer

Multi-Layer Two Layers Three Layers Five Layers Seven Layers Others



By Material Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP) Bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) Copolymer Polypropylene (COPP) Oriented Polypropylene (OPP)

Nylon

Polystyrene

Others

By End use

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Homecare and Toiletries

Sports Goods

Others

By Region

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Myanmar

