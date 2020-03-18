“Orbis Research Present’s “Analysis of Taiwanese Consumer Buying Behavior towards Fast-moving Consumer Goods” magnify the decision making potentiality and helps to create an effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.”

Taipei-based government-backed research institute MIC (Market Intelligence& Consulting Institute) of III (Institute for Information Industry) conducted a questionnaire-based survey on Taiwanese consumers in the fourth quarter of 2018 to ascertain their views on buying fast-moving consumer goods online. Fast-moving consumer goods surveyed include toiletries, household cleaners, and packaged food and beverages. This reports provides an in-depth analysis of consumers’ product, brand, and channel preference rankings for three major fast-moving consumeThe global smartwatch shipment volume is estimated to reach 134 million units in 2020 as the market has been inspired by the new generation of Apple Watch which can work without an iPhone and perform outstandingly in the medical sector over the years. As a result, the CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of the global smartwatch market between 2018 and 2022 is estimated at 16%. Apple Watch has been the most appealing with unique functions and appearance and thus has been the best-selling product of its kind over the past two years. For this reason, other counterparts have been imitating Apple Watch’s specifications and functions. This report provides the development of the global smartwatch market, focuses on three key development trends observed and examines product strategies of key players, such as Apple, Fitbit, Fossil, and Garmin.

Companies covered

3M, 566, Andante, Ariel, Attach, Baigo, Bailan, Barista Coffee, Biore, books.com.tw, Branded websites, Bull Head Barbecue Sauce, Carefree, Carnation, Carrefour, Chimei food, Citiesocial, Coca-Cola, Colgate, Cosmed, Cpfoods, Dachan, Darlie, Day and Night, Delight, DHC, Diamond Mop, Dove, Dr.White, Dr’s formula, Drano, Enaak, ETMall, Futong, Greenmax, Hai Rei, Head&Shoulder, HeySong, Honestbee, Hyfoods, I mei, i3Fresh, IBL, Jet Best, Johnsons, Joyshower, Kao, Kimlan, Kleenex, Kleen’n Fresh, Knorr, Koloko,Kose, Kotex, Kuai Kuai, Kuang Chuan, La Roche-Posay, Lancome, Laurel, Lay‘s, Lianhwa, Life Market, Lion, Lipton, Listerine, Longfeng, Lux, Magic Amah, Magiclean, Maobao, May-flower, Medimix, Momo Shop, Mr. Brown, Mr. Muscle, Mr.Jackson, Mr.Muscle, Namchow, Nestle, Neutrogena, Nivea, Olay, Oral-B, Orange House, P&G, Pantene, Paos, Parodontax, Paseo, PChome24h, Percil, Pert, Pledge, Pon pon, Pringles, Quaker, Rakuten, Regaine, RT-Mart, Savlon, SC Johnson, Sebamed, Senka, Sensodyne, Shin Kong Mitsukoshi-Beauty Stage, Shiseido, Shopee, SK-II, Snuggle, Soapberry, Sofy, Sogo iStore, Supersupau, Taisugar, Taiyen, Taobao, Tomax, Uncertain, Uni-President, Ve Wong, Vidal Sassoon, Virjoy, Wanjashan, Want-want, Watsons, Wei Chuan, Whiteman, Windex, Yaa Fang, Yahoo Shopping

List of Topics

Development of the global smart watch industry, touching on development of Apple and other brands

Development of smart watch features and includes its three key trends

Development of brands, including Apple, Fitbit, Fossil, and Garmin, and their product strategies

Companies covered

Abardeen, Adidas, Apple, ASUS, BBK, Dexcom, E. Armani, Epson, Fitbit, Fossil, Garmin, GOLiFE, Google, Guess, Guider, Huawei, Kate Spade, Kido, Leadtek, LG, LV, Microsoft, Michael Kors, Motorola, Movado, New Balance, Nike, Nokia, Polar, Qualcomm, Samsung, Suunto, Swarovski, TAG Heuer, Teemo, TomTom, UA, Xiaomi, XTCr goods, identify which information and shopping channels consumers enjoy to purchase fast-moving consumer goods online, and examines main reasons behind consumers’ decision to buy fast-moving consumer goods online and what have prevented them from doing so.

List of Topics

Consumers’ brand and channel preferences when it comes to buying fast-moving consumer goods online that comprise of three major categories: toiletries, household cleaners, and packaged food and beverages.

Top 20 fast-moving consumer good brands of three major categories

Five most frequently purchased toiletry product categories in Taiwan and includes top 10 brands in each product category.

Four most frequently purchased household cleaning product categories in Taiwan and includes top 10 brands in each product category

Four most frequently purchased packed food and beverage product categories in Taiwan and include top 20 brands in each product category.

Reasons consumers like or dislike to buy fast-moving consumer goods online, touching on top 10 shopping motivations

Table of Contents

Summary of Key Findings

Toiletries

Household Cleaners

Packaged Food & Beverages

Continued….

