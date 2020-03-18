

Global Factory Automation Platform as a Service Market: Snapshot

Platform as a service is the term given to the collection of services and solutions that make use of cloud computing services in order to create a platform for clients and users to manage, run, and develop relevant applications while forgoing the extremely complicated task of creating and maintaining the required infrastructure. Platforms as a service, or PaaS, are commonly segregated into public and private services. Public PaaS solutions are where the provider only handles the networking and database management, while the user takes care of the software deployment. Private PaaS solutions can be more expensive but allow a greater degree of freedom for the user. Using platform as a service holds several advantages, including the scope of a user handling increasingly complex functions through the use of cloud based infrastructure, and for multiple users who are functioning from various locations.

The overall markets for factory automation are gaining steam as a swift pace, thanks to the extensive demand for these service, as well as the growing market standardization, which will make it easier on players looking to expand their business profile in multiple regions. These services are usually out through the perspectives of being end to end as well as top to bottom. Most of the environments in the factory automation scenario are directly linked to the number of devices being automated.

Global Factory Automation Platform as a Service Market: Overview

The global factory automation platform as a service market is poised to tread along a healthy growth track in the forthcoming years. Factory automation platform as a service provides connectivity among cloud and factory, security resources, and data analytics platform. It facilitates factory automation application development and offers solutions and services to factory operators and factory owners by just developing core logic of each application. It is used across a large number of industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, food and beverages, pharmaceutical, paper and pulp, and water and wastewater management.

The research report on the global factory automation platform as a service market offers a thorough overview, focusing on the market dynamics that are anticipated to impact the growth of the overall market and its affiliated industries. With the help of tools such as Porter’s five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis, the study highlights the growth factors, opportunities, current trends, and limitations in the market. It profiles prominent players in the market along with their business strategies, market shares, contact information, revenue generation, and latest developments.

Global Factory Automation Platform as a Service Market: Drivers and Restraints

Amid the intense competition in the manufacturing industry across the world, there is a dire need for systems promoting rapid product development, resource optimization, shorter lead times, and quality lead times. Therefore, the growing emphasis on energy efficiency, minimum cost of production, and resource optimization is translating into the greater uptake of factory automation platform as a service. Moreover, the advancements in the cloud computing technology are fuelling the market.

On the other hand, the operation of factory automation platform as a service requires high technical acumen and thus, the dearth of skilled workforce is inhibiting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the issues related to data security and privacy are challenging the growth of the market. However, the emergence of the concept of Industry 4.0 is opening new avenues for players in the market.

Global Factory Automation Platform as a Service Market: Region-wise Outlook

The regional markets covered in the research report are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific will command a substantial share in the market throughout the forecast period. The increasing investments by private and public organizations for technological advancements in the field of factory automation platform as a service are creating phenomenal growth opportunities for the growth of the region. The establishment of local data centers by large international players is also providing a push to the growth of the region.

Moreover, the availability of cheap and skilled workforce, improving infrastructure and technological capabilities, and favorable government initiatives are augmenting the market in Asia Pacific. Developing countries such as Indonesia, South Korea, and Singapore are sites of high growth in the region owing to the rising adoption of cloud technology. North America is estimated to progress at a noteworthy CAGR during the same span.

Global Factory Automation Platform as a Service Market: Competitive Landscape

The majority of the players in the global factory automation platform as a service market are focusing on the development of new products to attain inorganic growth in the global factory automation platform as a service market. Partnerships and acquisitions are also among the commonly adopted strategies by prominent players to boost their offerings in the market. Some of the prominent players in the market are Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Microsoft, Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, and IBM.