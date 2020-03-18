This report examines the global exhibition market, analyzes and examines the development status and forecast for exhibitions in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in the world market such as the

Fiera Milano

GL Events.

ITE Group

MCH Group

Messe Frankfurt

RELX Group

UBM

Market segment by region / country. This report covers the

United States

EU

Japan Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

<5000 m²

5000-10000 m²

10000-25000 m²

25000-50000 m²

50000-100000 m²

> 100000 m²

Market segment by application, the market can be divided into

Consumer Goods & Retail

Food & Beverage

Culture & Education

Transport

Construction & Agriculture

Business, Finance & Real Estate

IT

Other

Table of Contents

Exhibition report 2018-2025 on the global and US market, status and forecast by player, type and application

Chapter 1: Industry overview of exhibitions

1.1 Market overview of exhibitions

1.1.1 Product scope of the exhibitions

1.1.2 Market status and outlook

1.2 Size and analysis of the global exhibition market by region

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Exhibition market by type

1.3.1 <5000 m²

1.3.2 5000-10000 sqm

1.3.3 10000-25000 sqm

1.3.4 25000-50000 sqm

1.3.5 50000-100000 sqm

1.3.6> 100000 sqm

1.4 Exhibition market by end user / application

1.4.1 Consumer Goods & Retail

1.4.2 Food and beverages

1.4.3 Culture & Education

1.4.4 Transport

1.4.5 Construction & Agriculture

1.4.6 Business, Finance & Real Estate

1.4.7 IT

1.4.8 Others

Chapter 2: Global Exhibition Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Exhibition market size (value) by player (2017 and 2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2.3 New participants

2.2.4 The technology trends in the future

Chapter 3: Company Profiles (Top Players)

3.1 Fiera Milano

Continuation….

