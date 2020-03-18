Exhibitions Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, Applications, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2025
This report examines the global exhibition market, analyzes and examines the development status and forecast for exhibitions in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in the world market such as the
Fiera Milano
GL Events.
ITE Group
MCH Group
Messe Frankfurt
RELX Group
UBM
Market segment by region / country. This report covers the
United States
EU
Japan Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
<5000 m²
5000-10000 m²
10000-25000 m²
25000-50000 m²
50000-100000 m²
> 100000 m²
Market segment by application, the market can be divided into
Consumer Goods & Retail
Food & Beverage
Culture & Education
Transport
Construction & Agriculture
Business, Finance & Real Estate
IT
Other
Table of Contents
Exhibition report 2018-2025 on the global and US market, status and forecast by player, type and application
Chapter 1: Industry overview of exhibitions
1.1 Market overview of exhibitions
1.1.1 Product scope of the exhibitions
1.1.2 Market status and outlook
1.2 Size and analysis of the global exhibition market by region
1.3 Exhibition market by type
1.4 Exhibition market by end user / application
Chapter 2: Global Exhibition Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Exhibition market size (value) by player (2017 and 2018)
2.2 Competitive status and trend
2.2.1 Market concentration rate
2.2.2 Product / service differences
2.2.3 New participants
2.2.4 The technology trends in the future
Chapter 3: Company Profiles (Top Players)
3.1 Fiera Milano
Continuation….
