Embedded Analytics Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Embedded Analytics Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( Microsoft Corporation , Opentext Corporation , Oracle Corporation , SAP SE , SAS Institute , Tableau Software Inc. , BIRST, Inc. , Information Builders , Logi Analytics , Microstrategy Incorporated , Sisense, Inc. , Tibco Software, Qliktech International Ab , Yellowfin International ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. Besides, this Embedded Analytics market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players, Regional Segment Analysis Embedded Analytics, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Embedded Analytics Market: The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, out of which, education and training services in the professional services segment is projected to witness the highest demand, due to the growing need of embedded analytics software solutions across organizations.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry is expected to hold the largest share of the embedded analytics market in 2017. The growth is fueled by the growing need to simplify the workload related to security and the increasing dependence on data generated from various Information Technology (IT) systems, used for financial transactions. The healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing need to store and manage data coming from various connected healthcare devices and health record systems, used across healthcare organizations.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Embedded Analytics in each type, can be classified into:

Managed services

Professional services

Consulting services

Education and training

Support and maintenance

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Embedded Analytics in each application, can be classified into:

IT

Marketing and sales

Production

Finance

Human resources (HR)

Others (product development and legal)

Embedded Analytics Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

