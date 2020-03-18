Introduction:

A dust proof material is a microfiber unwoven fabric which has excellent efficiency of dust prevention. A dust proof material is produced from woven (knitted) fabrics consisting of synthetic filament or unwoven fabric which are bounded by chemical, mechanical or solvent treatment. In order to prevent the generation of unwanted dust particle in most of the industries and laboratories, dust free material are used. Dust proof materials make use of antistatic treatment to prevent the adhesion of the dust particle on the surface of the material. Globally, the demand for dust proof material is expected to increase steadily due to the upsurge in research and development activities by manufactures of dust proof materials. Dust proof material is mostly preferred where clean environment is required like in the biological lab, clinical room, food processing area, industrial research laboratory, etc.

Global Dust Proof Material Market Dynamics

Owing to its unique characteristic and properties such as resistance to dust, resilience, liquid repellence, absorbency, softness and strength, dust proof materials are gaining traction since the past few years. Industrial operations where special care is taken regarding environment along with the growth in medical and hygiene industry, the demand for the dust proof material is anticipated to increase over the forecast period. Moreover, with increasing awareness among the consumer regarding hygiene, cleanliness and safety is further expected to boost the demand for global dust proof materials throughout the forecast period. Growth of pharmaceutical, food packaging, textile industries, coupled along with rising awareness about hygiene amongst consumers, is expected to drive the demand of global dust proof material market. Beside this, high cost of manufacturing dust proof material is one of the major restrain hindering the growth of the global dust proof material market.

Global Dust Proof Material Market Segmentation

On the basis of end – use industry, the global dust proof material market is segmented into

Pharmaceutical & health care industry

Research and Development laboratory

Food Industry

Packing Industry

Textile Industry

Others (Warehouses, Upholstery etc.)

On the basis of raw materials, the global dust proof material is segmented into

Polyester fabric

Polypropylene (PP)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Aramid

Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS)

Global Dust Proofs Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global dust proofs material market are divided into seven major regions which include North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Middle East &Africa. North America followed by Western Europe are the major region for dust proof material and is anticipated to account for significant share of the global dust proof material market. The global dust proofs material market is expected to register a stable CAGR during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific region, emerging countries such as China and India are expected to represent significant opportunity in terms of revenue for dust proof materials and is further expected to exhibit healthy growth rate over the forecast period. The demand for dust proof material Asia Pacific region is increasing due to the rapidly growing manufacturing sector.

Global Dust Proofs Market Players

Some of the key player in global dust proof material markets are Tex-Cel Shanghai Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Nanqixing Nonwoven Co. Ltd., Freudenberg Performance Materials, John Cotton Ltd, IMS Nonwoven, Toray Industries, MOLNLYCKE HEALTH CARE AB Co.Ltd, Mogul Co.Ltd, First Quality, Pantex International Co. Ltd, Fibertex Nonwovens Co.Ltd, CHA Technologies Group, Texbond S.P.A., DNT SA and Kimberly-Clark.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types and end use industries.