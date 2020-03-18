Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Report, published by The Research Insights, forecasts that the global market is expected to registering a CAGR of +30% during the period.

DPaaS is a web-delivered or cloud-based service to protect data assets residing on the cloud. Enterprises generally utilize this service to build better security and enhance their network security for effective data management on the cloud. There is presently a rising need to reduce complexities in terms of large data volumes for application development. DPaaS services help organizations look after these issues by providing cost-effective cloud services. It is a multi-tenant model which allows management of various services through a single portal. On its deployment, DPaaS seamlessly provides virtual machine capabilities for each and every server.

Data Protection As A Service (DPaaS) market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The key players in the global DPaaS market include, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, HP Development Company, L.P., Commvault Systems, EMC Corporation, VMware, Quantum Corporation, Asigra, Inc., Veritas Technologies,, Cisco Systems

The Insight Research calculated the market size of Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) using a bottom-up approach, where data for various application across various technology were recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by TechSci Research.

Market Segmentation

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Analysis, by Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Analysis, by Services

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)

Backup as a Service (BaaS)

Storage as a Service (STaaS)

