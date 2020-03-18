Consulting Services Market Size 2020, Share, Statistics, Worth, Industry Trends, Top Players, Regional Outlook, Expert Advice, Demand & Forecast to 2025
A range of consulting services provided by Certified Public Accountants (CPA) and other financial advisors to businesses and high net worth individuals who require specialized advice on capital formation, cash flow and wealth management. Advisory clients pay fees based on services provided or as a percent of assets under management.
In 2018, the Global Consulting Services Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Top Companies:
L.E.K, A.T.Kearney, Deloitte Consulting, PwC, EY, KPMG, Accenture, IBM, McKinsey, Booz Allen Hamilton, The Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Company, Microsoft, GE, IBM Corporation, Siemens, IHS Markit, Cisco, SAP, OC&C Strategy, ZS Associate, Capgemini Consulting, Advancy, BDA, Towers Watson, Mercer
This report focuses on the global Consulting Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Technical Consulting
Strategy Consulting
Management Consulting
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal
Government
Enterprise
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Consulting Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Consulting Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
