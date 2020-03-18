This report on Commercial Aircraft Avionics market 2019, studies all the characteristic of the present and forthcoming industry growth information of consulting services which is climacteric for all new participants well as the leading market participant across the globe during 2019-2024.

The commercial aircraft avionics market is anticipated to register a CAGR of above 6% during the forecast period.

– The commercial aircraft avionics market is primarily dependent on the demand for new aircraft and upgrades of avionics for the existing aircraft.

– According to the FAA, any aircraft flying in the US airspace requires the use of a transponder and may also require aircraft to be equipped with a Version 2 ADS-B Out system before January 1, 2020. ADS-B is expected to be mandated in Europe in the coming years. These mandates are currently driving the demand for avionics upgrades.

– The delays in supply chains may challenge the market players and may act as a hindrance factor to the commercial aircraft avionics market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3585762

Scope of the Report

The study includes commercial aircraft used for passenger transport on a scheduled basis. Commercial aircraft used for freight are excluded from the study. Military aircraft, business jets, and other private-owned, chartered, and unscheduled aircraft are also excluded from the study. In segmentation by subsystems, other subsystems segment include emergency systems, fire safety systems, EFBs, flight recording systems, weather systems, and terrain awareness and warning systems.

Key Market Trends

The Narrow-body Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The narrow-body aircraft are the most delivered aircraft over the years. The aerospace giants, Boeing and Airbus, have delivered 580 and 646 narrow-body aircraft in 2018. The increasing orders and deliveries of the narrow-body are fueled by the growing aviation industry. For instance, currently, Vietnam Airlines is in plans to replace its existing fleet of older Airbus A321s with new generation narrow-body aircraft. The state-owned flag carrier is planning to procure about 50 – 100 aircraft with expected deliveries between 2020 and 2030. It is currently reviewing its options between Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX. Increasing orders of new aircraft may generate demand for advanced avionics systems in the coming years.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the fast-growing aviation industry in China and India. Additionally, the countries, like Indonesia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, and Vietnam, are propelling this growth due to on-going investment in the aviation industry by public and private companies and growth of tourism in this region. Currently, Thai Airways is considering to purchase 23 new aircraft to replace the decommissioned ones. It is expected to purchase 13 wide-body aircraft and 10 narrow-body aircraft. Thai Airways is eyeing Boeing 777X and A350XWB aircraft for its future wide-body fleet. Such procurements and also rise of new maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities to cater to the increasing aircraft fleet are expected to generate the demand for avionics systems and components in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The commercial aircraft avionics market is highly consolidated with the majority of the share taken by very few players. Collins Aerospace, Honeywell International Inc., Thales Group, General Electric, and Cobham PLC are some of the key players in the market studied. However, the other global and regional players that provide connectivity solutions, gauges and indicators, GPS, jammers, and other control systems for various flight activities occupy a significant part of the retrofit segment of the market studied. Acquisitions of such smaller players can help the larger companies quickly gain a lot of ground in the market studied.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/commercial-aircraft-avionics-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Aircraft Type

5.1.1 Narrow-body

5.1.2 Wide-body

5.1.3 Regional Jets

5.2 Subsystem

5.2.1 Health Monitoring Systems

5.2.2 Flight Management and Control Systems

5.2.3 Communication and Navigation

5.2.4 Cockpit Systems, Visualizations, and Display Systems

5.2.5 Other Subsystems

5.3 Fit

5.3.1 LineFit

5.3.2 RetroFit

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Latin America

5.4.2.1 Brazil

5.4.2.2 Mexico

5.4.2.3 Rest of Latin America

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Europe

5.4.4.1 United Kingdom

5.4.4.2 Germany

5.4.4.3 France

5.4.4.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.4 Iran

5.4.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.2 General Electric

6.4.3 Thales Group

6.4.4 BAE Systems

6.4.5 Cobham PLC

6.4.6 Esterline Technologies Corporation

6.4.7 Diehl Aerospace

6.4.8 L-3 Technologies Inc.

6.4.9 United Technology Corporation

6.4.10 Meggitt PLC

6.4.11 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

6.4.12 Safran

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3585762

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155