The Global Cloud-Based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market estimated at a CAGR of +12% during forecast period.

In 2020 and beyond, the factors that drive organizations to compare cloud ERP (enterprise resource planning) systems often begin with a few strong focuses. In particular, product quality, production and process monitoring, an increased use of analytics and business intelligence (BI) applications and the need for greater mobility are becoming necessities for companies adopting new ERP software. Companies adopting ERP in the cloud are also focusing on how they can be smart about planning and managing rapid growth. Manufacturers tend to be more selective and successful with the growth strategies they pursue based on the insights gained from cloud based ERP systems. This means that mergers and acquisitions help to fuel cloud ERP adoption

The benefits of the Cloud provide tangible business benefits in operating costs, schedule compliance, and on-time delivery”. Aberdeen reported that the average improvement of profitability over the past two years for midmarket companies that are not in the Cloud was 9% profitability improvement. However, midmarket companies who were Cloud-enabled reported a 17% improvement in profitability over the past two years. This is a staggering 8 point difference. By providing the technology tools their people needed, these market leaders saw an ROI that improved their overall bottom line

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Sage Group Plc, QAD Inc., IFS AB, Epicor Software Corp., Infor, and Aptean. These players have expanded their market presence by adopting various business strategies such as acquisition, geographical expansion, product development, strategic alliance, and collaboration.

The report highlights most optimal solutions for improving performance of industries, effective sales approaches. The internal and external factors which are responsible for driving or restraining the growth of the industries have been analyzed to understand the challenges and strengths of the businesses. The focal point of industries have been presented by providing effective approaches to unveil potential global customers. Different models for evaluation of risks and challenges also form part of the report, which thus ensures targeted solutions for improving industry performance

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

Software

Services

By Function

Finance

HR

Supply Chain

Others

By End User

Large Organization

Mid-size Organization

Small Organization

Inclusive of a blanket survey for global regions, such as (North America, Latin America, Japan, Asia-Pacific and India), the report provides a thorough scope of the current market size. Statistical data draws attention to crucial market indicators these insinuate on factors that will propel and restrain market growth. Furthermore, SWOT and Porter’s Five Analysis’ curated information provides better understanding of existing companies.

Table of Contents:

Global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Research Report 2020-2027

Chapter 1 Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

…….CONTINUED FOR TOC