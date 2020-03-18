According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Butterfly Valve Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, The global butterfly valve market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024. A butterfly valve is a quarter-turn rotational disc comprising two semicircular plates, which are employed for regulating the flow of fluid and gas. It has a short circular body, metal-to-metal or soft seats, top and bottom shaft bearings, and a stuffing box. It is considered suitable for handling low pressures of gases or liquids and is currently available in a wide range of sizes. Moreover, as it is light in weight and requires less space as compared to other valves, it finds extensive applications in the chemical and oil and gas industries.

An increase in the demand for stainless-steel butterfly valves in the oil and gas industry represents one of the significant factors driving the global butterfly valve market growth. These valves enhance the operational efficiencies and safety measures in the industrial production process. This, along with automation in the processing and manufacturing industries is further contributing to the market growth. Besides this, manufacturers are focusing on the expansion of exploration activities in the oil and gas industry, which is also creating a positive outlook for the market.

Breakup by Product Type:

1. Rubber Lined Butterfly Valve

2. Plastic Lined Butterfly Valve

3. Metal Lined Butterfly Valve

Breakup by Material Type:

1. Stainless Steel

2. Cast Iron

3. Aluminium

4. Others

Breakup by Design Type:

1. Centric Butterfly Valve

2. Single-Eccentric Butterfly Valve

3. Double-Eccentric Butterfly Valve

4. Triple-Eccentric Butterfly Valve

Breakup by Function:

1. On/Off Valve

2. Control Valve

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

1. Oil and Gas Industry

2. Water and Wastewater Industry

3. Power Generation Industry

4. Chemical Industry

5. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players in Butterfly Valve Market being Alfa Laval Corporate, Curtiss-Wright, Flowserve, Emerson Electric, Pentair, Weir Group, AVK Group, Crane Company, Schlumberger, Velan, KSB, Honeywell, etc.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

