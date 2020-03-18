This report examines the global market size for building management, industry status and forecast, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global building management market by company, region, type and end user.

Access the PDF example of the report at https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2152493

A building management system (BMS), also known as a building automation system (BAS), is a computer-aided control system that is installed in buildings and controls and monitors the mechanical and electrical devices of the building such as ventilation, lighting, power supply systems and fire protection systems, and security systems. A BMS consists of software and hardware. The software program, which is normally configured hierarchically, can be proprietary and use protocols such as C-Bus, Profibus, etc. Providers also manufacture a BMS that integrates the use of Internet protocols and open standards such as DeviceNet, SOAP, XML, BACnet, LonWorks and Modbus.

In 2017, the global building management market was $ xx million and is expected to reach $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the world’s leading companies, including

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Johnson Controls International PLC (Ireland)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

United Technologies Corp. (USA)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Legrand SA (France)

Hubbell Inc. (USA)

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Ingersoll-Rand Plc (Ireland)

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. (USA)

Crestron Electronics, Inc. (USA)

BuildingIQ (USA)

Request this report at https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2152493

Market segment by region / country. This report covers the

United States,

Europe,

China,

Japan,

Southeast Asia,

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

facility management

security

management energy management

infrastructure

management emergency management

Market segment by application, divided into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Search the full report at https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-building-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

The study objectives of this report are:

Examination and forecast of the market size of building management on the world market.

Analysis of the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

Definition, description and forecast of the market by type, end use and region.

Analysis and comparison of the market status and the forecast between China and important regions, namely the USA, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analysis of the market potential and advantage, the opportunities and challenges, the restrictions and risks of the key global regions.

Identify key trends and factors that drive or inhibit market growth.

Analysis of market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

Strategic analysis of each submarket with regard to the individual growth trend and its contribution to the market

Analysis of competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, product launches and acquisitions on the market

Strategic profiling of the main players and comprehensive analysis of their growth strategies.

In this study, the following years are taken into account to estimate the market size of building management:

History year: 2013-2017

base year: 2017

estimated year: 2018

forecast year 2018 to 2025

2017 is the base year for data information by region, company, type and application. Whenever data information for the base year was not available, the previous year was taken into account.

Main actors

Building management manufacturers

Building management distributors / dealers / wholesalers

Building management Sub-component manufacturers

Branch association

Downstream providers

Available adjustments

With the given market data, QYResearch offers adjustments to the specific requirements of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Analysis of the building management market at regional and country level according to end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market participants.

Table of Contents

Global Building Management market size, status and forecast 2025

Chapter 1: Industry overview of building management

1.1 Market overview of building management

1.1.1 Product scope of building management

1.1.2 Market status and outlook

1.2 Global market size and analysis of building management by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Building management market by type

1.3.1 Facility management

1.3.2 Security management

1.3.3 Energy management

1.3.4 Infrastructure management

1.3.5 Emergency management

1.4 Building management market by end user / application

1.4.1 Housing

1.4.2 Commercial

1.4.3 Industry

Chapter 2: Global Analysis of Building Management Competition by Players

2.1 Building management market size (value) by player (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2.3 New participants

2.2.4 The technology trends in the future

Chapter 3: Company Profiles (Top Players)

3.1 Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 Main business / business overview

3.1.3 Products, services and solutions

3.1.4 Building management Reve

Continuation….

About us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a central aid for all of your market research needs. We have an extensive database of reports from leading publishers and authors around the world. We specialize in delivering customized reports according to our customers’ requirements. We have complete information about our publishers and are therefore confident of the accuracy of the industries and industries they specialize in. This helps our customers to map their needs and we create the perfectly necessary market research study for our customers.

Contact us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager –

Customer Loyalty 4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, USA

Phone number : +1 (972) -362-8199; +91 895 659 5155